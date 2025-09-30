In Nigeria and many other countries, breaking into a male-dominated field like field engineering is definitely a big deal. Some people see a profession such as engineering as traditionally reserved for men due to its physical demands.

However, there are some women who took it upon themselves to make it in the field, no matter how hard it is to break into.

Many women have shattered the glass ceiling and are excelling in fields that were once thought to be impossible for women to work.

Such is the story of Favour T. Chinyere, a Nigerian woman who is working in the field of engineering.

How Favour became an engineer

After graduating from school, Favour is now making her mark working as a full-time field engineer.

She told Legit.ng:

"My education was a mix of formal learning and real-world application. I completed my HND in Federal Polytechnic Nekede Mechanical Engineering, but honestly, a lot of what I know came from on-the-job experience and constant upskilling. In this line of work, learning never really stops, especially with how fast technology changes."

Favour is able to make progress in her chosen field because she is always focused on helping clients solve problems.

In her family, she is always the person interested in resolving technical problems with gadgets in the house. She has carried this attitude into her job, and it has made a lot of difference.

She said:

"I come from a hands-on, problem-solving kind of background. Growing up, I was always the person who wanted to know how things worked, whether it was gadgets, tools, or engines. That curiosity naturally pushed me toward technical work. Over the years, I’ve built a career where I get to use my hands, my brain, and a bit of creativity every day and I wouldn’t trade it for anything."

What are the challenges of being a female engineer?

Working as a field engineer will definitely be challenging for a woman. Favour acknowledged that the job is highly demanding.

However, she said, despite the challenges, she derives a lot of satisfaction knowing that she is helping clients fix problems.

Her words:

"I currently work as both a workshop and field service technician yes, I wear many hats (and sometimes, a helmet). In the workshop, I handle engine complete disassembly and rebuild, major and minor repairs, and maintenance. On the field, I get to troubleshoot and solve problems on-site, often under pressure. It’s dynamic, it’s demanding, and I love every bit of it. It’s not always easy, but there’s a real satisfaction in knowing your hands and skills made something work again."

How favour is able to overcome challenges of the job

Getting a job as a female engineer was the first critical step for Favour, but the other challenge she has to face is learning things she was not taught in school.

Being open-minded and always ready to learn has helped Favour surmount the challenges that come with being an engineer.

She told Legit.ng:

"I officially started my journey as a technician in 2022, in my early 20s. But truthfully, the mindset and drive started long before then. Getting my first role in the field was a huge step not just as a professional, but also as a woman in a male-dominated space. Every step since has been a learning curve, and I’ve embraced it fully."

Is being an engineer financially rewarding?

When asked if the job is financially rewarding, Favour confirmed that it is.

However, she noted that being able to earn more comes with experience and technical competence.

She said:

"Yes, it definitely can be. Like any profession, the financial rewards grow with your experience, your reputation, and how much you’re willing to learn and push yourself. For me, it's not just about the paycheck, it’s also about the opportunities this career creates, the independence it gives, and the doors it opens. The technical field has potential if you’re serious and consistent."

Favour said so many experiences have helped to shape her career as a field engineer.

She shared one of them:

"There are so many memorable moments, but one that really stuck with me involved a customer who was deeply frustrated. Their engine had failed at the worst possible time, and while the actual fault wasn’t too complex, the pressure was real their business was on the line. As engineers, our instinct is often to dive straight into repairs. But that day, I took a different approach. I paused and explained what the diagnostics revealed, why the issue had happened, and the exact steps we were taking to fix it.

"To my surprise, I watched their entire expression shift from tension and frustration to relief and confidence. It reminded me that technical work isn’t just about tools and machines. It’s about people, trust, and clear communication. That experience taught me the value of not just solving the problem, but walking the client through the solution. Every job teaches me something new, whether it’s about the tech or about human connection. And that, to me, is the beauty of being a technician."

How Favour is leveraging social media

Favour is one of the young professionals who is taking advantage of the opportunities provided by social media.

She has a large following on LinkedIn where she shares her journey as an engineer.

She said:

"Social media has helped me a lot. At first, I just posted for fun little snapshots of work, behind-the-scenes, or milestones. But over time, it became a way to connect with other technicians, especially other women in the field. Platforms like LinkedIn have helped me showcase what I do, build a network, and even inspire others who didn’t know women could thrive in this space. It's become more than just posting it's a form of visibility, and that matters."

