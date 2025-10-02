The best friend of the late ARISE TV anchor opened up about the last conversation they had hours before her death

She wrote a heartwarming tribute to her friend, Sommie Maduagwu, who died following an armed robbery attack

Many were moved to tears after she shared what Sommie told her on her last day on earth, sparking reactions

A close friend of the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, emotionally mourned her in a special tribute, revealing their last conversation.

Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.

Adaeze writes a heartwarming tribute to her friend, Sommie Maduagwu, who died after an armed robbery attack.

The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.

Sommie’s best friend shares last conversation

Known on X as @adaezeeeeee, the lady paid a glowing tribute to Sommie and shared screenshots from her write-up on her page.

She shared what she and Sommie discussed on Sunday, hours before her death on the early hours of Monday.

Adaeze said in her tribute:

“Sommie loved life, she really loved to enjoy life, our last proper conversation on Sunday was about Saturday night rocks, but just as much as she loved enjoying life, she was just as hard working, very driven, very focused, and most important, she was content.”

She added:

“I am so glad that I got to love her out loud publicly and even more privately during the course of her life on earth. I'm glad that even on her last day on earth we told each other how much we loved each other. I was so sick all of last week I could barely speak so we barely spoke on the phone like we usually did, but I posted on tik tok on Friday and her comment was "I can see you're feeling fine" because I hadn't responded to her.

“We would always joke about how we would run multiple unrelated conversations on all the different apps at the same time, and even on Sunday we were having 5 different conversations across 5 platforms… We have been best friends all our lives.”

The best friend of the late ARISE TV anchor opens up about the last conversation they had hours before her death.

Reactions as Sommie’s best friend shares last conversation

