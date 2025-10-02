Somtochukwu Maduagwu’s Best Friend Shares Last Conversation They Had Hours Before She Died
- The best friend of the late ARISE TV anchor opened up about the last conversation they had hours before her death
- She wrote a heartwarming tribute to her friend, Sommie Maduagwu, who died following an armed robbery attack
- Many were moved to tears after she shared what Sommie told her on her last day on earth, sparking reactions
A close friend of the late Arise TV anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, emotionally mourned her in a special tribute, revealing their last conversation.
Somtochukwu, also known as Sommie, died at the early hours of Monday, September 29, 2025, after a tragic armed robbery attack at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja.
The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.
Sommie’s best friend shares last conversation
Known on X as @adaezeeeeee, the lady paid a glowing tribute to Sommie and shared screenshots from her write-up on her page.
She shared what she and Sommie discussed on Sunday, hours before her death on the early hours of Monday.
Adaeze said in her tribute:
“Sommie loved life, she really loved to enjoy life, our last proper conversation on Sunday was about Saturday night rocks, but just as much as she loved enjoying life, she was just as hard working, very driven, very focused, and most important, she was content.”
She added:
“I am so glad that I got to love her out loud publicly and even more privately during the course of her life on earth. I'm glad that even on her last day on earth we told each other how much we loved each other. I was so sick all of last week I could barely speak so we barely spoke on the phone like we usually did, but I posted on tik tok on Friday and her comment was "I can see you're feeling fine" because I hadn't responded to her.
“We would always joke about how we would run multiple unrelated conversations on all the different apps at the same time, and even on Sunday we were having 5 different conversations across 5 platforms… We have been best friends all our lives.”
Reactions as Sommie’s best friend shares last conversation
@FavourAE said:
"This made me cry. My condolences."
@rolake_a said:
"May God ever comfort you, her family and her loved ones. A beautiful note honouring her life."
@ammielv said:
"I truly am so sorry for your loss.. I read this and my heart just broke all over again."
@Chy_omalicham said:
"Crying all over again.. I’m so sorry for your loss. It’s this painful here I wonder how you close family would take it."
In a related story, sad details about how the armed security officer at the late Arise TV anchor’s residence was killed during the robbery attack have emerged.
Family friend shares account of Somtochukwu's death
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a family friend of the late ARISE TV anchor shared new details of what allegedly caused her death after the armed robbery attack.
The man also narrated how long her parents waited before giving birth to the late journalist.
