A Nigerian lady who was a friend of the late Arise TV news anchor Somtochukwu cried out online as she shared that they spoke exactly a month ago, and the late Somtochukwu had promised to be at her wedding.

She shared the emotional story on her page, and it has since gone viral, with several individuals reacting emotionally to it.

Friend of late Arise TV anchor speaks

The individual revealed that she had a heart-to-heart discussion with Somtochukwu about a month ago. They spoke at length about life, and she also told Somtochukwu that she would take a role at her wedding.

The lady, however, broke down after Somtochukwu was reported dead as a result of an armed robbery at her residence in Abuja.

According to a post the individual, @rubylaren, made on her page via the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she had spoken with Somtochukwu a month prior.

She initially shared a post dated August 2025, which revealed that she had discussed several topics with Somtochukwu and mentioned how others spoke about them.

She wrote after running into Somtochukwu last August:

"Lmao not me running into my baby girl @Sommie_xo yesterday, and tell me why we started laughing at how BBN fans were dragging us on Wednesday."

A month later, Somtochukwu died in a robbery incident at her Abuja home, and her friend was devastated by the news.

She took to her page to mourn the death of her dear friend and also spoke about their recent encounter. She wrote:

"Literally exactly a month ago from today. I wish I gave her an extra hug. I wish we spoke longer. I wish we took the pictures and videos we said we were going to. She was saying she was going to be the MUA at my wedding. Now she won’t be there for it."

The post immediately caught the attention of many individuals, who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as Somtochukwu's friend shares emotional post

@automatedKrazy wrote:

"Heart wrenching sorry for your loss."

@dubemkodi added:

,"This can be very painful. Losing a close friend."

@AjetaIsaia73065 said:

"Sorry for your loss, may her soul rest in peace."

@Elliotsapphire explained:

"I'm so sorry dear, no memories are ever enough."

@UIfeanyi42674 stressed:

"Take heart. May her soul rest in peace. Sorry for your Lost."

@abdallahganiwu7 added:

"I remembered this tweet and I saw how you guys were interacting that day and bbn fans were dragging you and her..so sorry Ruby."

@Purplecheeks2 noted:

"So sorry ruby."

@Joyodoh111 shared:

"I am so sorry about this."

@Elliotsapphire said:

"I'm so sorry dear, no memories are ever enough."

