Somtochukwu Maduagwu's Friend Says She Was about to Leave Her Abuja Home in October, Shares Chat
- A friend of the late Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu has disclosed that the Arise TV reporter had plans to move out of her Abuja residence
- In the early hours of Monday, September 29, Somtochukwu died following a robbery at her residence in the Katampe area of Abuja
- Sharing her WhatsApp chat with the deceased, the friend stated that they were looking at houses to buy, unaware of the tragedy that lay ahead
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu's friend, Adaeze, has said that the late Arise News reporter was planning on moving out of her Abuja apartment in October before she met her untimely end.
The journalist's residence was robbed in the early hours of Monday, September 29, resulting in her death.
Taking to X, Adaeze expressed sadness about Somtochukwu's death and said that the most painful part of it was that she was to move out the following month.
According to Adaeze, they were already looking at houses to buy ahead of her planned exit from her Abuja residence.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Adaeze still cannot come to terms with her friend's demise, lamenting that she keeps going through their messages.
She attached screenshots of her chat with Somtochukwu, showing their house-hunting discussion. Adaeze wrote:
"The most painful part is she was just about to move out of here in October. Like we were looking at houses to buy even and I was being so picky like we were moving in together…
I’m actually just so confused sha, like I’m lost and I just keep scrolling through our messages."
See her tweet below:
Somtochukwu Maduagwu: People mourn late journalist
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the late journalist's death below:
@kemis60 said:
"Omo ehh I don’t really know what to say.
"My condolences 💐 to you."
@Jessieglow1_ said:
"She was such a rich and hardworking lady 🥺. May her sweet soul rest in peace, and may her killers never know peace."
@TheValerine said:
"My sincere condolence.
"May Sommie's soul and d security man find eternal peace with the Lord 🙏🕊️."
@onlytime23 said:
"See how life can be so fickle, my God😥. One minute you are here, the next, you are gone. May God supernaturally make the people who did this suffer immensely till the come out themselves."
@RedbowWarrior said:
"This is so unfortunate!!
"I just hope she hasn’t deposited that 100M somewhere else in hopes of moving in later?
"I hope her parents or siblings are her next of kin! So sorry for your loss. God’ll console u."
@MoreGoodLifeMGL said:
"All houses now come with same template.
“Well secured”.
"There is actually nothing secure about living in this country."
@TradObidient said:
"All these realtors with the same lamba “secured and serene environment” “24/7 security and gated estate. That’s where I have problems with them estate agents because no where is safe and secured in Nigeria as it seem now.
"I don’t want to type RIP cus she doesn’t deserve to die."
Somtochukwu Maduagwu's neighbour shares what robbers stole
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who lives close to Somtochukwu Maduagwu had disclosed what the armed robbers stole from 16 flats.
The death of the 29-year-old reporter threw Nigerians into mourning, as Arise TV management announced that the police were investigating the case.
According to the lady, she woke up to see four of the armed robbers in her room. She also listed the items they stole from the 16 flats in the residence, adding that both Sommie and a security officer died.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng