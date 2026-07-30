Osun Governor Adeleke addressed a peace committee, claiming eight Accord party members were killed in three months with no arrests made

Adeleke alleged that over 60 Accord members were detained without charge and transferred to prisons in Abuja and Nasarawa State

The governor called on the peace committee to intervene with the Inspector General of Police and President over the alleged violence

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke addressed a peace committee on Wednesday, July 30, 2026, accusing former governor and Marine Minister Gboyega Oyetola of directing police to wage violence against his government and party members ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

In a speech delivered at the meeting, Adeleke said he nearly boycotted the gathering entirely due to what he described as months of police-sanctioned attacks on Accord Party members in the state, but chose to attend out of respect for the peace leaders present.

Governor Ademola Adeleke accused former governor Gboyega Oyetola of inciting violence against his party members ahead of the upcoming election. Photo credit: @osunaffairs

Source: Facebook

8 killed, dozens detained

The governor said at least eight Accord Party members had been killed and more than 20 injured in gun attacks over the past three months.

He said no suspect had been arrested or prosecuted, despite video evidence circulating online and crimes allegedly committed in the presence of police officers, whom he accused of siding with APC-linked thugs.

Adeleke also said more than 60 Accord members were currently held in police detention without charge, including a House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Alaba.

He said those arrested were transferred to prisons in Abuja and Nasarawa State rather than being arraigned before courts in Osun, and described the move as a deliberate act of intimidation.

"Under which law can a state police commissioner take instructions from Mr Gboyega Oyetola to arrest Accord Party members in Osun State and move them to Abuja and be held in prisons without any charge?" he said.

He added that the Secretary to the State Government was arrested, detained overnight, and had his home raided without a court-authorised search warrant.

Calls for impartial policing

Adeleke called on the peace committee to press the Inspector General of Police to return all detained individuals to Osun State and, where charges exist, to have them arraigned before courts within the state.

He also urged the committee to engage President Bola Tinubu directly, asking the presidency to stop Oyetola, the Osun APC, and the state police commissioner from carrying out further acts of violence before, during, and after the election.

"We are committed to peace but we are presently having a peace of the graveyard," he said.

The governor insisted that his supporters had not retaliated against any of the attacks, describing their restraint as a commitment to the rule of law rather than a sign of weakness.

He called for impartial policing, a fair electoral commission, and the supremacy of voters' will at the polls on August 15.

Adeleke speaks on arrest of SSG

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke has alleged that unnamed personalities are working to intimidate his administration ahead of the governorship election. Legit.ng reports that the Osun state government raised an alarm that police raided the SSG residence and invaded the homes of 6 commissioners.

Adeleke did not name the individuals he accused or give specific details about the nature of the alleged intimidation.

Source: Legit.ng