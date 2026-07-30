Turkey's government clarified that marriage to a Turkish citizen does not automatically grant the foreign spouse citizenship

Foreign spouses must have been married for at least three years and still be in an ongoing marriage before they can apply

Applicants must satisfy three specific conditions, including one that relates to national security and public order

Turkey has outlined three conditions that foreign nationals married to Turkish citizens must satisfy before they can apply for citizenship through marriage, according to information published by the country's Directorate General of Civil Registration and Citizenship.

The official guidance makes clear from the outset that marrying a Turkish citizen does not, on its own, entitle a foreign spouse to Turkish citizenship.

Turkey reveals 3 conditions for citizenship through marriage. Photo credit: Greenbarge reporters.

Source: UGC

Instead, the foreign national must have been in a continuing marriage with a Turkish citizen for a minimum of three years before any application can be submitted.

3 Conditions for Marriage-Based Citizenship

Beyond the three-year marriage requirement, applicants must also meet three further conditions as set out under Article 16 of Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901.

The first condition is that the couple must be living together as a family unit.

The second is that the applicant must have refrained from any conduct that is incompatible with the marital relationship.

The third condition is that there must be no circumstance that would present a threat to national security or public order.

All three conditions must be met at the time of application. The law does not provide for any flexibility on these points except in one specific situation: if the Turkish citizen spouse dies after the application has already been submitted, the requirement to be living together as a family unit is no longer enforced.

What Happens if the Marriage Is Annulled

The guidance also addresses what occurs if a marriage that led to citizenship is later declared null and void. In such cases, the foreign national does not automatically lose their Turkish citizenship, provided they were acting in good faith at the time the marriage took place.

Where a marriage is annulled, however, the matter is not resolved at the local level.

The relevant Governorship is required to refer the question of whether the individual should retain their citizenship to the Ministry for a determination.

Turkey speaks about entry with national ID card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a list of 21 countries whose nationals can enter the country using only a national ID card.

Most countries on the list are European nations, with Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova also included among the exempted states.

Source: Legit.ng