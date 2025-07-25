A Nigerian lady, Dirichi Umunna, has returned home after four years of living in the United States

A Nigerian lady, Dirichi Umunna, who lived in the United States for 4 years, finally decided to return to her home country.

The lady showed details about her trip in a video she shared on social media.

In a video by @dirichiumunna on TikTok, the lady showed how she first flew to Canada before taking a connecting flight to Germany.

From Germany, she finally took her final trip to Abuja, mentioning the first thing she noticed after landing in Nigeria.

The lady noted that the first thing she observed after stepping into Nigeria was the heat, and after then, she encountered the "craziest drivers" in the world, before experiencing love.

She said:

“Fly with me from America to Nigeria after four years. First thing that welcomed me? Heat. Then the craziest drivers in the world. Then love. In that order. Nigeria, I’ve missed you. How una dey manage for this country

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s return to Nigeria

Many who came across the lady's video shared their thoughts on her observations as she landed in Nigeria after 4 years in the United States of America.

@opemiposi said:

Fly with you? 😏I tell you say if i leave naija i wan come back ?

@Õlá_$ävågē said:

while I was here praying to leave the country, you people are happy coming here🥺🥺 can we swap please

@DeBanker said:

chai four years,for me 10 years in Abu Dhabi UAE 😩 and i haven't visited Nigeria

@Nicki De barbiee 2 said:

This sound is for when you are leaving Nigeria not coming back. Even if na Pakistan or Mali you de go as long as you de leave naija

@Godownchild said:

why you come back now. You know no say na tpain dey rule us ni😂😂😂😂even wether sef know for body

@Diesel suppliers in lagos said:

Welcome back Ma,🥰but why using this song for coming back to Nigeria 😂😂instead of using it for going to America

@DESTINY MARK said:

"No Light. Lagos de smell. Tinibu de seat. Go back."

Nigerians who returned home from abroad after years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a United Kingdom government worker shared her excitement about returning permanently to Nigeria after living and working in London for years.

The lady highlighted her accomplishments in London and opened up on why she decided to return home, adding that her decision was not due to failure.

Another Nigerian lady named Olivia Princewill, who worked as a nurse in the UK, also shared her excitement about returning to her home country after years.

In a related story, a man who spent 33 years in the United Kingdom shared his reason for returning to Nigeria permanently.

