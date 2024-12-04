Ajayi Crowther University: Lady Emerges Best Graduating Student in Law Faculty, Shares CGPA
A young lady, Adebisi Mariam, could not hold her joy as she celebrated her graduation from Ajayi Crowther University.
She bagged a first-class degree in Law and emerged as the best-graduating student in the faculty.
The lady shared a video from her school’s convocation day, where she was called to receive her prize.
She also shared photos with her graduation gown on her TikTok page (@mimsss.a), adding that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.69.
She said:
“ADEBISI MARIAM ADEBIMPE LL.B (First Class Honors), AICMC. These 5 years started with skepticism, self doubt and fear but one thing i knew for sure was that i was going to give it my all. For all the doubt and fear, God gave me double. Allahamdulliah.”
Reactions as lady emerges best law graduate
Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.
@SLAY WITH M.A said:
"Maryam’s na sabi girls normal… Congratulations Namesake."
@ezeemmanuel6670 said:
"Please senior council please a word of advice. to ur younger one who are still in school please a vidoe for us . because the pressure it getting stronger abeg . how do u do it , if possible my mentor."
@Engr. Dot said:
"I’m too proud of you superstar! You’ve done well!"
Chosen member emerges UNIBEN's best-graduating student
In a related story, Alleh James, a Petroleum Engineering graduate, emerged as the University of Benin's overall best graduating student.
Alleh, who broke a record with his cumulative grade point average (CGPA), is also a Lords Chosen Charismatic Renewal Church member.
Many students and well-wishers congratulated the man and applauded him for his academic achievement.
