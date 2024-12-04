A graduate of Law from Ajayi Crowther University emerged as the best graduating student in her faculty

She shared photos and video from her Convocation day as she revealed her cumulative grade point average (CGPA)

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Adebisi Mariam, could not hold her joy as she celebrated her graduation from Ajayi Crowther University.

She bagged a first-class degree in Law and emerged as the best-graduating student in the faculty.

The lady shared a video from her school’s convocation day, where she was called to receive her prize.

She also shared photos with her graduation gown on her TikTok page (@mimsss.a), adding that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.69.

She said:

“ADEBISI MARIAM ADEBIMPE LL.B (First Class Honors), AICMC. These 5 years started with skepticism, self doubt and fear but one thing i knew for sure was that i was going to give it my all. For all the doubt and fear, God gave me double. Allahamdulliah.”

Reactions as lady emerges best law graduate

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

@SLAY WITH M.A said:

"Maryam’s na sabi girls normal… Congratulations Namesake."

@ezeemmanuel6670 said:

"Please senior council please a word of advice. to ur younger one who are still in school please a vidoe for us . because the pressure it getting stronger abeg . how do u do it , if possible my mentor."

@Engr. Dot said:

"I’m too proud of you superstar! You’ve done well!"

