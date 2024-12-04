Global site navigation

People

Ajayi Crowther University: Lady Emerges Best Graduating Student in Law Faculty, Shares CGPA

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A graduate of Law from Ajayi Crowther University emerged as the best graduating student in her faculty
  • She shared photos and video from her Convocation day as she revealed her cumulative grade point average (CGPA)
  • Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Adebisi Mariam, could not hold her joy as she celebrated her graduation from Ajayi Crowther University.

She bagged a first-class degree in Law and emerged as the best-graduating student in the faculty.

Lady celebrates her achievement as best law graduate. Photo: @mimsss.a
Source: TikTok

The lady shared a video from her school’s convocation day, where she was called to receive her prize.

She also shared photos with her graduation gown on her TikTok page (@mimsss.a), adding that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.69.

She said:

“ADEBISI MARIAM ADEBIMPE LL.B (First Class Honors), AICMC. These 5 years started with skepticism, self doubt and fear but one thing i knew for sure was that i was going to give it my all. For all the doubt and fear, God gave me double. Allahamdulliah.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady emerges best law graduate

Many who came across the post congratulated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@SLAY WITH M.A said:

"Maryam’s na sabi girls normal… Congratulations Namesake."

@ezeemmanuel6670 said:

"Please senior council please a word of advice. to ur younger one who are still in school please a vidoe for us . because the pressure it getting stronger abeg . how do u do it , if possible my mentor."

@Engr. Dot said:

"I’m too proud of you superstar! You’ve done well!"

