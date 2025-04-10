A graduate of Lagos State University (LASU) celebrated as he bagged a first-class degree from the university.

A first-class law graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), Boluwatife Kolawole, celebrated his successful graduation from the school.

The young man who emerged as the best student in the Faculty of Law shared how he struggled to make ends meet.

In an X post by @BoluKolawole_, the intelligent man listed how he struggled and survived various incidents.

LASU first-class graduate shares struggles he faced

Boluwatife listed some of the struggles he faced before and after his admission into school, while stating his achievements.

He wrote in his tweet:

“Did a thing today…5 Convocation Prizes, 23 Awards as an Undergraduate, 16 Leadership Positions, 4 quality Internships. Reintroducing: Boluwatife Kolawole (LLB First Class Honours). Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Law.

"In secondary school, I had mowed lawns and worked in block industries to make ends meet. After secondary school, I worked in Bet9ja shops and served food at parties to survive. In the university, I taught at secondary schools and tutorial centres, and I hosted events for money.

"I survived a fire incident that gutted my hostel at midnight in 100 Level. In 400 Level, I survived the midnight storm that lifted my hostel roof at 3 am. I survived dozens of ocular migraine attacks, and I survived the natural consequences of a broken family.

"I moved on from these factors to achieve this significant academic success, auditing 72 courses in 5 years and earning 58 A's, 9 B's, 4 C's, and 1 D, culminating in an overall finish as BGS of Law at the #Lasu28thConvocation."

Reactions trail LASU graduate’s post

@theboy_zion said:

"Truth is God sees everything. You did all you had to do to make a living with a pure heart. I’m happy for you brother. Hopefully you will repeat this feat in NLS. May God continue to bless you! Congratulations !!! Top guy."

@This is GRACE said:

"May the grace of the lord be sufficient for you in your present and journey ahead , Amen."

@hamzatgomez36 said:

"Congratulations brother. Law school... Then marriage. In that order oo. I would like to see you "MC" your event."

