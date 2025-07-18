Tension gripped Akure and the University of Medical Sciences after the registrar, Mr Ezekiel Imole Adeniran, was found dead in his residence

The university management and staff mourned Mr Adeniran, describing him as a hardworking and dedicated administrator

Police confirmed that Mr Adeniran was assassinated and launched an investigation to uncover those responsible

Akure, Ondo state - Tension has gripped Ondo town and the University of Medical Sciences (UNIMED) following the shocking assassination of the institution’s Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Imole Adeniran.

The registrar was found dead in his residence in Ondo town on the morning of Thursday, 17 July 2025.

Ondo state mourns as UNIMED Registrar, Mr Ezekiel Imole Adeniran, is found dead in his residence. Photo credit: @_iOlatunde/@OluwaseunTiwani

Source: Twitter

Adeniran assumed office as the university’s third substantive Registrar on 6 January 2025, Vanguard reported.

A source from the university, who confirmed the incident, said:

“He was found dead in his residence in Ondo town on Thursday morning. I believe the police will unravel the circumstances surrounding his death.”

University mourns a dedicated staff member

Reacting to the tragedy, the university’s management expressed deep sorrow, describing the news as devastating.

In a statement signed by the Head of Media and Protocol, Mr Isaac Oluyi, the university said:

“The devastating news has thrown the university into mourning. He was still at his duty post on Monday, 14 July 2025. As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown.”

Mr Oluyi added:

“Mr Adeniran served diligently from 6 January 2025 until his untimely death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family and the entire university community in this trying moment. May God repose his soul.”

Tributes pour in from Obdo varsity staff

The Head of Human Resources at UNIMED, Mr M.A. Akinkuade, also expressed heartfelt condolences in a separate message.

“It is with deep sorrow that the university management announces the passing of our esteemed Registrar and colleague, Mr Ezekiel Imole Adeniran.

“He was a dedicated and hardworking staff member whose contributions to the growth of the university will be long remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Akinkuade said.

Police confirm assassination, begin investigation

UNIMED Registrar Adeniran is murdered at home as police begin probe. Photo credit: Pius Ekpei Utomi

Source: Getty Images

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Ondo state Police Command, SP Olayinka Ayanlade, revealed that Mr Adeniran was assassinated.

The Police noted that the exact location of the attack had not yet been confirmed but stressed that investigations were in full swing.

“We are after those responsible,” Ayanlade stated.

He urged members of the public with useful information to assist the police.

The sudden and tragic loss of Mr Adeniran has plunged the university community into mourning.

Staff, students, and other stakeholders have continued to express their grief, remembering him as a calm, committed, and selfless administrator.

10 Ibadan poly students collapse after inhaling substance during fight

Previously, Legit.ng reported that no less than ten students of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, in Oyo state, reportedly collapsed after they inhaled a yet-to-be-identified gaseous substance when two students were quarrelling.

It was learnt that the students have been stabilised and admitted for treatment at the University College Hospital (UCH) and Ring Road State Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng