Ibadan, Oyo State - The University of Ibadan Chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities said that its resolve to make education accessible to every willing but needy student was the reason it instituted a scholarship opportunity for some indigent students of the university.

Legit.ng gathered that the Union awarded scholarships worth N1.1 million to eleven indigent students to support their academic pursuits for the current 2024/2025 academic session.

Speaking at the award presentation held at the ASUU-UI Secretariat, located at Ajibode Extension of the University, the University of Ibadan Chairman of ASUU, Dr. Adefemi Afolabi, noted that the union is committed to supporting indigent students despite the ongoing challenges faced by the academic community, including delayed salaries and stalled negotiations with the federal government.

Explaining the selection criteria, Dr Afolabi explained that over 100 students applied, out of which only 11 were found most deserving of the award.

“We have been running this (award) for some time”, Afolabi noted.

“After you have gone through the rigorous screening, we believe that you have been found worthy of the award. I congratulate all of you. You should aim for having first-class, nothing stops you.

“In the next 10 years, you can come back to academia, not necessarily in Nigeria, but in any part of the world, for the love of academia and for the love of imparting knowledge,” Afolabi added.

The beneficiaries were selected after a rigorous screening and interview process conducted by the ASUU selection committee.

The scholarship came in three categories: the National Secretariat of ASUU, ASUU-UI, and Professor Tajudeen Akanji of UI’s Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies, a prominent member of ASUU.

Two students received ₦200,000 each on behalf of the ASUU National body; five students were awarded ₦100,000 each by the UI branch (ASUU-UI), while four others, who were sponsored by Professor Tajudeen Akanji, a member of the union, received ₦50,000 each.

“ASUU believes that financial constraints should not prevent brilliant Nigerian youths from accessing quality education. By investing in their future, we hope to instill values of empathy and societal responsibility in these students,” Afolabi said.

Also speaking at the event, the Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Professor Abiodun Olaniran, who was represented by the ASUU LAUTECH Chairman, Olujimi Dada, reaffirmed the union’s dedication not only to the welfare of its members but also to the broader cause of education and student support.

He urged ASUU members to remain resolute in demanding better learning conditions and staff welfare from the government.

Olaniran noted that, “The scholarship award is an indication that ASUU is selfless, and that is what has brought us here today."

ASUU reiterates its stance on excellent welfarism

The Zonal Coordinator said, ASUU could not have been bothered as long as the needs of the union are met, but the union believes that it should contribute to society irrespective of the challenges, if they pay our salary, and once they take care of our welfare.

“I congratulate UI and, most especially, our member who volunteered to increase the number of beneficiaries.

“If the government meets our demands, we would have more of us who would want to copy him, and this will have a multiplying effect on society.”

“ASUU is not all about industrial action. This is a way of giving back to society”, Olaniran explained.

Also representing the National President of ASUU, Prof Chris Piwuna, Olaniran encouraged the students to,

“Consider yourself lucky to have been found worthy of this award.

“We should not relent. We are not there yet. Like they always say, there is light at the end of the tunnel, even though these days, you are not sure whether the tunnel is still there or it has broken.

Some of the beneficiaries who were unveiled at the event are Alan Success Opeyemi (Economics), Ogunlowo Tayo (Pharmacy), Omotola Bello (Pharmacy), Moshood Opeyemi (Medicine and Surgery), Adegoke Adeseun Oladayo (Medicine and Surgery), Bello Ayomide (Medicine and Surgery), and Adewumi Mary (Nursing).

