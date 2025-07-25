A viral video of Nigerian streamer Habeed Okikiola, aka Peller, and the Nigerian police caught the attention of many online

Peller captured an unusual situation after he was stopped by the police, but he got hit by an officer

They, however, tried to simmer down the situation after learning who he was, but Peller took an alternative action instead

It was an unfortunate event for popular Nigerian streamer Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Peller, who ran into trouble after stepping out at night.

In a video that has now gone viral online, the 20-year-old streamer was spotted in the back seat of his car after the police had pulled him over.

Being who he is, he had already started recording the situation. Upon noticing the camera, one of the policemen moved closer in an attempt to stop him.

Peller refused to comply, which led to him being punched in the face. The camera turned blurry at that moment, capturing the violent scene.

Luckily for him, another officer recognised him and informed the one who had put hands on him. The TikTok star got out of his car and refused to be patronised, insisting that he was assaulted and bullied.

The majority are thankful that he is safe and sound, but wonder what would have been the case had he not been a celebrity.

Reporting the situation online, Peller wrote:

"I was coming back from ikorodu and this happened in Lekki the police man said we should open the bout and we open nest thing everybody come down for searching I just carry phone incase anything happen next thing he punch me for face the remaining police men come dey talk say he no no say nah me so nah so una dey do for random people 😡😡."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Peller's assault clip trends

Read some reactions below:

@swag_omoluabi said:

"What if na random person."

@massmediaforum said:

"This one don enter am, e no know who e touch 😂."

@iamtrinityguy said:

"Why Nigeria police no Dey calm down ah oga oooooo."

@sa1ntlucas said:

"Sad! This is an everyday reality for every young n*gga out there💔."

@tloadingram said:

"Na so they do this night for ikorodu this night."

@rapxodee_media said:

"If I'm peller I would make sure I get his face and make a serious case out of it and sue him for assault."

@mastersixtus1 said:

"@peller089 I really love you as a very hard working boy and believe me when I say I am not commenting because of h*te Ii always wish you good man am happy for you, BUT BRO YOU ARE TOTALLY WRONG FOR THIS THIS IS OFFICER ON DUTY YOU CANNOT BE JOKING WITH EVERYTHING ,I THINK YOU SHOULD BRING DOWN THIS VIDEO 🙏 AND MAKE VIDEO TO SAY SORRY."

@realjadrolita said:

"So if you are not a celeb they will do more than this abi?? 😡😡😡rubbish."

