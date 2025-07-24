Lady and Her Family Members Storm Brother’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Wedding in Style, Mentions Why
- A lady shared how she attended her brother’s ex-girlfriend’s wedding in style, alongside her family members
- She mentioned what her brother did as she shared a video from the event, where she was having fun
- Many reacted as she said her mum and sisters also attended the wedding, sparking conversations
A lady shared how she and her family members attended the wedding ceremony of her brother’s ex-girlfriend.
She shared her video at the event and mentioned that her mum and sisters also attended the ceremony.
In a TikTok video by @aleshathefairy, the lady showed how she turned up for the ceremony, as she danced happily.
She stated that her brother fumbled as she congratulated the bride and wished her well.
The lady said:
"POV: I'm having a blast at my brother's ex-girlfriend's wedding. He fumbled! You snooze you lose. Congrats Teeeee I am so happy for your union."
In another video, the lady showed herself and the bride, revealing that she attended the wedding with her mum and sisters.
She said:
"My sisters and mom was there as well."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady attends brother's ex-girlfriend's wedding
The lady's video went viral and had over 2 million views as of the time of this report.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@MindYoBiz said:
"THIS!!! My brothers ex got married and the family was there (expect my brother)! Our Dad walked her down the aisle & she even had a special part for our Mom in heaven. We love her down!!"
@Bo sparkle said:
"My brother's baby mom is engaged and I'm gonna be a bridesmaid... Not my fault he couldn't handle a good woman."
@lookmanohandss said:
"I mean you can call your brother out on his bullsh!t and cut ties with his ex too? Unless you don’t like him? Or like if they have kids together I’d understand that too. It is what it is tho."
@Life_with_Lily said:
"I once advised my brother’s girlfriend (now ex) to leave my bro, this girl was doing literally everything my bro was supposed to do in the relationship, and not just that, I knew she was being taken for granted. We are still friends and she is currently planning her marriage, I’m among her bridesmaids."
@justbrenvibes said:
"My dad married my brothers ex gf and I was her bridesmaid and she invited my other brother lol . We were so happy for her."
