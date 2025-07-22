A pilot wept profusely on the day he was to retire from duty as he commanded his last flight as a captain

In the heartwarming video, which was posted on TikTok, the pilot wept as he made the announcement in the airplane

With an emotional voice, the pilot said he had worked as a pilot for 32 years, and it was time to take a bow

A pilot was emotional on the day he returned from duty and captained his last flight.

When the flight was about to take off, the pilot emerged from the cockpit and read a prepared speech.

The pilot retired after working for 32 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@humankind and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In his speech, the pilot made it known that he had worked as a pilot for 32 years, and he was taking a bow.

He said his family and loved ones were also on the flight to celebrate his retirement with him. The heartwarming video was shared by @humankind.

He said:

"My nane is Jeff Fell, I'm the captain of the flight going to Chicago tonight and our flying time up to Chicago is 2 hours and 43 minutes from takeoff to touchdown and the weather during the climb up, cruise and decsending to Chicago. It's a very nice evening tonight. I normally don't stand up in front of everybody. If I get a little emotional, please forgive me for that. I would like to acknowledge a group of very important people to me and they are on board the flight. Most of them are in the back of the airplane and they are the majority of my family. And they have come along with me on my retirement flight. They are on board with me for my retirement flight after 32 years."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as pilot retires after 32 years

@Franzie said:

"Captain Jeff Fell sounds and looks like a very kind man. Happy retirement Captain Fell."

@Cabin said:

"I work as cabin crew for 23 years in an airline company in Norway 🇳🇴 and have to admit; Listening to Captain Fell’s speech makes me emotional cause it’s his last flight✈️I am glad his family is with him on that flight. Also, I truly hope American Airline honoured him for his 32 years of dedication to the company💙 He seems to be such a kind man & I am certain he was a very good colleague to the other crew he was flying with throughout all these years."

@BethanyStephanieCloseEnough said:

"Captain Jeff, what a man! Thank you for serving the citizens of the skies!"

@Eliza said:

"Captain Jeff's speech brought tears to my eyes. What a beautiful way to end a 32-year career. Hats off to him and his family."

