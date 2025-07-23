A passenger shared a video showing the moment a pilot announced that their plane almost collided with a military aircraft

The pilot lamented that the situation caught him by surprise, as he had not been given prior notice despite the airport's radar system

Speaking further, the thoughtful pilot apologised to all passengers on the flight for the 'aggressive manoeuvre' he had to do

A recent incident involving a commercial airliner that nearly collided with a military aircraft has gone viral on social media.

The pilot of the plane, a Delta/SkyWest flight, lamented that the situation caught him off guard, despite the airport's radar capabilities.

Pilot apologises to passengers for aggressive maneuver

A footage of the incident was shared on TikTok by @NBC News, and it showed the moment the pilot announced to passengers that the plane had almost collided with another aircraft.

According to the pilot, the air traffic control tower at the airport relies on visual observations rather than radar, and the crew was not given prior warning about the approaching military plane.

In a sincere apology to passengers, the pilot explained that the 'aggressive' maneuver he had to perform was necessary to avoid a collision.

The pilot expressed frustration that his crew was not given a heads-up about the approaching aircraft, despite the airport's radar system.

In his words:

"For those of you on the right hand side you probably saw the airplane kind of sort of coming at us. Nobody told us about it. And so we continued and air traffic and there's no rader here so the tower is controlled. Or excuse me, the tower does everything visually and so they said report about a six miles from the airport.

"So we did that. I think he realised that the spacing wasn't going to work and he said 'turn right' and I looked over and there was an airplane. I thought it was one small airplane like the ones you see at the airport. He said 'turn right' I said there's an airplane over there and he says 'turn left' and by the time we head back to clearance and looked over and saw the plane was kind of coming on a converging course with us. And so given the speed, it was military.

"I don't know how fast they were going but they were a lot faster than us. I felt it was the safest thing to do to turn behind it. So, sorry about the aggressive maneuver. It caught me by surprise. This is not normal at all. I don't know why they didn't give us a heads up because the airport base does have radar. It was not fun but I do apologise for it. And I thank you for understanding."

Reactions as pilot apologises to passengers

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Brett Lester said:

"A B52 BOMBER? EXCUSE ME? And tower didnt realize the largest bomber in the world was one a collision course with a plane full of hundreds of passengers? props to the pilot, hell of one!"

@DIABLOSxSIX said:

"Sorry for the aggressive maneuver? Sir you just saved everyone’s lives."

@kyleemaekess said:

"I love how people clapped. It’s easier to have empathy when someone is honest."

@Pervy_Sage420 reacted:

"Let's ask the real questions here: What happens when a government doesnt respect its citizens enough to have clear communication this is a simple issue that could have been avoided what else aren't they communicating about."

@destiney vargas added:

"You know what’s crazy a lot of air traffic control funding was cut earlier this year this whole thing could’ve been avoided if funding wasn’t cut. This was a close call kiddos for him for keeping composure and keeping everyone safe but it’s only a matter of time before an accident."

Pilot attempts to save plane from crashing

