A tragic accident occurred when a military aircraft crashed into a school, claiming multiple lives and injuring many others

The pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam, showed bravery as he attempted to divert the plane away from densely populated areas before succumbing to his injuries

The aftermath of the incident was chaotic and devastating, with an investigation ongoing to find out the cause of the crash

The incident took place when a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft, a Chinese-made F-7 BJI jet, crashed into a college campus.

Pilot tried his best to prevent disaster

According to a report shared by Hindustan Times, the pilot, Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam, displayed great bravery as he attempted to steer the aircraft away from densely populated areas.

Sadly, despite his efforts to avert the disaster, the plane crashed, causing destruction and tragic loss of lives.

The impact of the crash was severe, with at least 20 people losing their lives, including the pilot, and dozens more sustaining injuries, Hindustan Times reports.

The aftermath of the incident was marked by chaos and devastation, with emergency responders and authorities rushing to the scene to provide assistance.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash, with the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) issuing a press release about the pilot's actions in his last moments.

Flight Lieutenant Islam's attempt to divert the plane away from populated areas showed his professionalism and dedication to saving lives.

Reactions as plane crashes in Bangladesh

The incident has gotten netizens emotional with many expressing condolences for the families of the victims.

@Luna said:

"Such a tragic incident in Bangladesh. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. This highlights the importance of safety measures and disaster response."

@qwertyyyykeyboarduser commented:

"I’m from Bangladesh and I have a few cousins that live there the one that’s on fire looks like my cousins college hope they’re ok."

@luminaire said:

"U still remember 16 December, 2014 it's the hardest days as pakistani may allah give their parents sabar."

@Areev Mohanty said:

"Just like the Indian Crash, There are ALREADY raccist people flooding the previous comments simply because they are South Asian."

@Chinwendu white monie reacted:

"Military training plane should not fly around populated area sad truth is this country's never follow rules of safety and security."

@Styan added:

@Bigfoot Yeti Cameraman added:

"The jet was F7 pilot was completing his last stage of training which militray civilian etc has to complete called solo flight the pilot is unfortunately dead cause of this crash is unknown but many kids are still in hospital doctors are asking for blood since blood bank is low every casualty that happened was all children (I have friends in Bangladesh)."

Teacher witnesses plane crashing into school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that at least 19 people were confirmed dead after a military plane crashed into a college campus in Bangladesh.

A teacher at Milestone School in Dhaka, where the plane crashed, shared what she witnessed when the crash happened.

