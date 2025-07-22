A passenger plane belonging to Air India was said to have experienced a slight fire after landing at the airport

The plane flew from Hong Kong to Delhi and was parked at the gate when the fire broke out, according to the airline

The airline said all passengers and crew members disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for investigation

