Air India Plane From Hong Kong to Delhi Experiences Fire After Landing At Airport, Passengers Safe
- A passenger plane belonging to Air India was said to have experienced a slight fire after landing at the airport
- The plane flew from Hong Kong to Delhi and was parked at the gate when the fire broke out, according to the airline
- The airline said all passengers and crew members disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for investigation
An Air India aircraft experienced a slight fire after landing at the airport in Delhi.
The airplane was said to have flown in from Hong Kong and landed in Delhi when the incident happened.
The Air India Flight AI315 had already landed before the fire incident, according information the airline released on X.
Source: Legit.ng
Israel Usulor (Human-Interest editor) Israel Usulor is a journalist who has 10 years of experience. He worked at The Prime Newspaper and has published articles in TheCable Newspaper. Israel graduated with distinction from Fidei Polytechnic (Mass Commun, 2016). Israel has interviewed Zannah Mustapha, the man who helped negotiate the release of Chibok Girls, and Kunle Adeyanju, who rode a bike from London to Lagos. He covered exclusive stories on Chef Dami during her Guinness World Records cookathon. Email: israel.usulor@corp.legit.ng.