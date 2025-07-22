Oluwadare Oyinlola, a realtor, has highlighted something remarkable that Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD), recently did

The preacher was in the US for NSPPD America Prayer Conference on July 19 and returned for his church ministration hours after the event

Amazed by Pastor Jerry's passionate act, Oyinlola marvelled that it is not normal, urging people to pray for him

A realtor, Oluwadare Oyinlola, has shared something marvelling she observed about Pastor Jerry Eze, lead pastor of Streams of Joy International.

In a Facebook post, she noted that the preacher resumed his church ministration hours after the NSPPD America Prayer Conference, which was held on July 19.

According to her, the America Prayer Conference ended around 1:00am, and by 7:00am, Jerry was already back in church ministering.

Oyinlola wondered how Jerry did it, saying it is not normal but supernatural.

She urged people to say a word of prayer for the 42-year-old preacher. She wrote:

"Wait… how did Pastor Jerry Eze do it?!😫

"NSPPD America prayer conference ended around 1 AM WAT and by 7 AM, he was already back in church ministering! 😭🔥

"This is not normal, it’s supernatural!

"Say a word of prayer for papa🙏."

Lady's observation about Pastor Jerry stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's observation below:

Lizzie Okwechime said:

"He is not human, this grace too much Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze 🙏."

Omotosho Tosin said:

"It can only be God. May the Holy Spirit continue to help him in Jesus Name Amen."

Flora Harry said:

"God bless pastor Jerry Eze and strengthen him more grace in Jesus name amen."

Aribah Oluwaseun Lydia said:

"In February, during the Hallelujah Challenge night, Pastor Nath highlighted Pastor Jerry's remarkable ability to rest well after ministration attributing it to a unique grace. This is a testament to the distinct anointing on his life. May Pastor Jerry spiritual vitality and impact continue to flourish in Jesus name AMEN."

Cecilia Cole said:

"It can only be God.

"May the Lord continue to strengthens and upholding him."

Otunla Olaitan Grace said:

"Honestly, it baffles me also. When I woke up this morning, I had to pray for him. May the Lord continues to strengthen and uphold him."

Joey Irvine Mcdonalds said:

"May hypersonic private Jets become like okada for believers in Christ Jesus in these last days!!! Glory to God forever!!!"

Edeama Thompson said:

"I was thinking the same thing since yesterday.

"Maybe they went with a private jet."

Pastor Jerry Eze awarded in Georgia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze was awarded an honorary citizen of Georgia.

The clergyman, who ministered at the event alongside Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, was awarded a certificate by the state of Georgia during the conference.

During the NSPPD America conference, a trending video captured the moment a member of the Georgia House named Gabe Okoye declared Pastor Jerry Eze a citizen of Georgia, handing him a certificate.

