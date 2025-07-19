Pastor Amos Fenwa, the general overseer of Holy Ghost Christian Centre, HCCNJ, has remarried two years after the demise of his wife

The Nigerian preacher gave love a chance again and walked down the aisle at a reportedly low-key wedding ceremony

Amos' late wife, Esther Fenwa, died at 57 on May 27, 2023, and had been married to him for 33 years

The general overseer of Holy Ghost Christian Centre (HCCNJ), Pastor Amos Fenwa, has remarried two years after his wife, Esther Fenwa, passed on.

The pastor shared pictures from his wedding to Fela on TikTok, saying he had obtained favour again.

"I have obtained favour yet again. Counting my blessings and thanking God for comfort and restoration," Amos wrote on TikTok.

The Street Journal reported that Amos' wedding was a low-key ceremony which was held on Thursday, July 17 and officiated by Pastor Mathew Ashimolowo, founder of Kingsway International Christian Centre, KICC.

The tabloid added that Amos had been married to his late wife for 33 years before she died on May 27, 2023, at 57

Watch his video below:

Pastor Amos Fenwa's marriage stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's marriage below:

loladetoks said:

"As a woman if you like allow society to gaslight you by not moving on, you can remarry after three months if you find love, death has already parted you so live your life, you deserve it, it doesn't mean you never loved your late man, allow people to judge it's their mouths."

Aries said:

"Hmmm if nah woman remarry after two years now , some people will say she didn't love her husband before."

Bro. Sam said:

"Congratulations! If it were to the woman people will be saying why did she remarry and that is too early? A lot of issues in African Christianity."

That_Ambivert_gurl💓 said:

"One pastor married after 6 months the wife died 😭omo I shock y'all should take care of yourself."

🌟 ZeeVogue | Content Creator said:

"As woman you better take good care of yourself no die because of man ooo, live long as much cos of your happiness and kids."

TunsBaba said:

"The truth is marriage is TILL DEATH DO US PATH. If a spouse dies, I believe the surviving one, be it man or woman has every reason to remarry, after a year. People will ALWAYS talk!"

Ego Oyibo (Asammirimaraugo) said:

"They will always remarry but the widowed women are expected to marry Jesus."

TessyQueensaa said:

"If na woman remarry after 2yrs e sure 4me sey pple go use talk frustrate dat marriage,dem go even talk sey she don Dey date d guy b4 her husband died."

