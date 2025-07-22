A Nigerian woman has shared a video on social media expressing worry about the welfare of Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy

In a video, she lamented that the pastor was too active in his pastoral duties and feared that he might be neglecting his health by not resting

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some viewers supported her while others utterly criticised her point of view

A Nigerian woman has expressed concern for the well-being of Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International.

In a clip, the woman who participates in the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) urged Pastor Eze to prioritise his health.

Woman dishes advice to pastor Jerry Eze

The clip reposted on Instagram by @tori4town showed the woman lamenting over Pastor Eze's hectic schedule, which she believed was taking a toll on his health.

She cited the example of another pastor, Daddy Idahosa, who had passed away, and urged Pastor Eze to learn from that experience.

In her words:

"If you are a member of streams of joy, you don't like your pastor. I am an NSPPD member. Streams of joy is not my church but I am a member of NSPPD. Pastor Jerry this is the second time I am making the video for you. I don't understand, how do you do it? You were in America just yesterday and thus morning, you are already preaching in Abuja. Pastor Jerry wisdom is profitable to direct o.

"Look at daddy Idahosa. What happened! It was sad we lost him. Pastor Jerry have you considered if anything happens to you, what people will say? Have you considered that? And that's the reason pastor Jerry you need to take care of yourself. Your led by the spirit I know but sir, this flesh, this body needs rest. For God created a day and night and there's a purpose for it. When do you sleep? When do you rest? Sir this is from someone that loves you and cares for your family."

Reactions as woman advises Pastor Jerry Eze

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some Nigerians praising the woman's concern for Pastor Eze's well-being, while others criticised her for questioning his ministry.

Chivours_hair said:

"I think some of the videos were pre-recorded inadvance, though not sure."

Daisy_oj commented:

"He wasn’t there physically, they played a recorded video of him, I’m sure the video was made before he traveled for the conference."

Official_iyobosa said:

"You know as new breakout artists dey be yes as them dey hot when dem new release hits, yes na so pastor them be, allow am cash out for he prime just as he dey hot, hope una remember pastor Chris that year, ehen na so."

Johnsonchibuike reacted:

"Omo some kind business you need to handle it alone, once he employ someone else to replace, and he or she sense the profits there, that’s the End. Everything go cast."

Schultz_armes reacted:

"Oyedepo has been preaching non stop and his still waxing strong. Rest."

Mummyzikky said:

"Your concerns are very valid ma."

Sons_of_donjazzy said:

"Omo he is really trying ohhhh God is his strength."

Joyousjoyokwu said:

"I was shocked I couldn't say Amen on Sunday. Cos I joined 2nd service. I was like how? Is he here. Dear Lord keep him strong and healthy."

Greatness3083 reacted:

"The message makes sense. Yes papa does need to rest I was saying this to my friend yesterday that our papa has to rest. Definitely the message is very on point we love him so much and we want him to rest. Please Papa your members are asking you to take a break. What happened to Bishop Idahosa will not happen to our daddy."

Celebrityimage1 said:

"The guy sleep inside the aero plane. It’s about 13 hours flight from Yankee to naija na. The guy don sleep enough inside private jet. No worry madam."

Mhizgloose added:

"He is still in America madam he did service from America and was streamed in Abuja and online infact he did Nsppd from America dis morning he is still there."

Lady slams Pastor Jerry Eze's critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian social media user, identified as Success, passionately came for all who dragged Pastor Jerry Eze.

It is no news that many have openly criticised the man of God and other clerics over the issue of paying tithes.

