A man who saw a video of Pastor Jerry Eze, the founder of Streams of Joy at a conference in Atlanta has shared his observations

In a video, he mentioned what he noticed as soon as the pastor walked into the stadium where the conference took place

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An epic moment was captured on camera when Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy, arrived at a conference in Atlanta.

The clip, shared on TikTok, showed the pastor's entrance into the stadium where the event was held, and it caused excitement among viewers.

Man narrates what he felt after Pastor Jerry walked into a stadium in Atlanta. Photo credit: @dikachibillions/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shares observation about Jerry Eze

The video was posted by a user known as @dikachibillions, who described the scene as "electric" and noted that the presence of God was evident.

According to him, Pastor Eze's arrival marked an important moment in the conference, which was the NSPPD American Prayer Conference.

In his words:

"That moment when Pastor Jerry Eze walks into the Atlanta State Stadium where the NSPPD AMERICAN PRAYER CONFERENCE was held!!! The Glory Of the Lord was Evidential. We are overwhelmed with thanksgiving for what God did in Atlanta!!!! The moment papa walked in was electric!!!!!. Presence of God like never before. All we say is AMEN!!!Heaven heard us. Heaven kissed the earth yesterday. OUR MANIFESTATION HAS BEGUN. AMEN !"

Man says Pastor Jerry Eze's entrance into a stadium in Atlanta brought the 'presence of God like never before'. Photo credit: @dikachibillions/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man posts video of Jerry Eze

The video caused excitement on TikTok as users flocked to the comments section to react.

Many viewers were moved by the footage, with some reiterating the sentiments expressed by the X user.

@sno497 asked:

"Who watched Pastor Jerry’s mouth while walking, he was praying El Roiiiiiii"

@Jane said:

"God bless you papa Jerry eze and all your crew and mummy eze I eno Jerry."

@Paulita C.C Wie said:

"Amen, we dey pray pray pray, it dey show show show. El-Rol made his name for himself. Papa Jerry, more grace and blessings."

@minaba_bl3ma said:

"Yes you are man of God may God continue to bless you AMEN AND AMEN IN JESUS NAME AMEN."

@Paulina Aba-Enge said:

"Pastor Jerry Eze very simple man. We go Nsppd till thy kingdom come."

@Nick nick commented:

"What God cannot do doesn’t exist."

@Faustina said:

"Amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo amenooo."

@Blessing Asamoah said:

"I am not in America but I know, I will, and I have gotten my testimony."

@Mrs Eunice reacted:

"Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen Amen."

@Golden touch added:

"What God can do does not exist."

Watch the video here:

Source: Legit.ng