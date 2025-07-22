A young Nigerian man has shared his excitement with social media users after bagging a degree from FUNAAB

Sharing his story, he opened up about having nine carryovers in different courses during his course of study in the institution

However, despite the challenges he faced in his studies, he was able to graduate with a grade that made him almost shed tears

A Nigerian man earned a degree from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) against all odds.

The young graduate shared his story on social media, disclosing that he had struggled with multiple course failures during his time at the institution.

University graduate shares his result after battling 9 carryovers in FUNAAB. Photo credit: @meloadebanks/X.

Man shares result after bagging 9 carryovers

Identified on X as @meloadebanks, he recounted his journey from the days of passing through academic struggles till his graduation.

Melo Adebanks opened up about having nine carryovers in different courses while studying at the university.

According to him, people who had seen the list of carryovers he had in school had insisted that he won't make it.

However, he refused to give up and worked tirelessly to overcome his academic struggles against all odds.

His hard work fortunately paid off when he graduated with a second-class lower degree.

He attributed his achievement to his determination and faith in God, stating that despite the setbacks, he persevered and eventually graduated.

Man who had 9 carryovers in university graduates with second-class lower. Photo credit: @meloadebanks/X.

In his words:

"From 9 carryovers to a Degree. God I could cry right now. They saw the GPA. They saw the list of Fs. They saw the odds, and they said I wouldn’t make it."

Reactions trail graduate's emotional post about result

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the trending post on X.

Jerale9 said:

"Some go dey para say they were close to getting first class but diz bro dey celebrate he second class lower wen some people no go regard as anything. Diz life sha. Congrats bro for not giving up."

Lionway said:

"You've got madddd discipline for this! Definitely wasn't an easy task, took a lot of believing in yourself and grit alongside God's Grace. Never give up guys! NEVER!! Congrats man, greater accomplishments awaits you."

Adewumi reacted:

"Congratulations Adebanks. You refused to stay down even when the odds were stacked against you. Your tenacity is admirable."

Cocky said:

"Congratulations my bro. Can’t even imagine writing your normal semester exam and still reading for CO. Welldone my bro, you’ve tried. I celebrate you."

Vanessa reacted:

"Congratulations!!! I'm so happy for you. This is actually the most difficult thing to do, standing up after falling. It takes a lot of effort and dedication to do this."

Larrydey4u added:

"Bro nothing fit sup you anymore. The most difficult battle to deal with is the mental one cos I can relate well to it. As you don overcome this, with your resilience and doggedness, your confidence will only get better. Na man you be my bro. Congratulations."

Overjoyed man announces graduation from university

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man was trending online because of the way he announced his graduation from the university.

In a video he shared on TikTok, the man said he came, he 'salt', and he conquered, using 'salt' instead of 'saw'.

