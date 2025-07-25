Nigerian social media star Peller left many on the edge of their seats as he opened up on his experience with roadside policemen recently

Legit.ng earlier reported that the streamer was seen in a heated moment with uniformed during a night outing

Following that, Peller hosted a TikTok Live session where he showed the injury sustained during the altercation, stirring a buzz online

Nigerian social media star Habeeb Okikiola, widely known as Peller, has shared details of what transpired between him and some police officers.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the streamer witnessed an an unfortunate event after he ran into trouble during a night out with friends.

Peller narrates experience with Nigerian policemen. Credit: @peller089, @nigeriapoliceforce

Source: Instagram

In a video that went viral online, the 20-year-old star was spotted in the back seat of his car after the police had pulled him over.

He recorded the incident but when they noticed his camera, one of the policemen moved closer in an attempt to stop him.

Peller refused to comply, which led to him being punched in the face. The camera turned blurry at that moment, capturing the violent scene.

Luckily for him, another officer recognised him and informed the one who had put hands on him. The TikTok star got out of his car and refused to be patronised, insisting that he was assaulted and bullied.

Peller shows off injury sustained from police

After the harassment, took to the streaming platform to reveal to fans and followers the injury he sustained on his fore head during the police altercation.

Peller revealed that he had injury the moment he brought his phone to record as the police officer tried to drag his gadgets with him.

Watch him speak below:

How netizens reacted to Peller’s injuries

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

iify88 said:

"You know this tin belike joke till it happens to you like if you see how fast this tins happen ehh just peller tank God say e no pass like this hmmm."

feligee_ said:

"Peller, you need a bouncer that will be going about with you for security sake@peller."

sharonadighoro wrote:

"He say and he never chop anything , punch Dey fly come 😂😂😂😂."

preshy_pimp_9 said:

"That police-man go say if him know dem for no stop una car ohh 😂😂😂."

fine_ayomix said:

"The babe do yansh😂."

iamyoungdavid said:

"Peller get money,fame,followers, Endorsement pass some of us..na wetin dey give am food be this ,we may not like his way and pattern but lots of people enjoy him,No hate Mr bean was Abnormalpass him but we all enjoyed him, I respect the young man consistence.. Everybody may not hate what you hate..."

lagoswahala_ said:

"Hmmm thank god u quick escape poverty 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 hand for torch u small."

boig2214 said:

"And that is just the fact ooh if you no get fam you go suffer for this country."

Peller shows fans injury he sustained during argument with police. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Jarvis gets into physical fight with Peller

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, a heated scuffle between a popular AI girl, Jarvis Jadrolita, and her boyfriend, Peller trended on social media.

The drama started during a TikTok live session, after Peller made a statement that did not sit well with Jarvis.

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

