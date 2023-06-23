Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO has yet again sparked emotions online with a divisive stance about marriages

Blessing CEO noted during a recent interview that many marriages that seem to be successful today are that way because of side-chicks

The relationship vlogger further shared that without side-chicks, many new-age marriages would've crashed because of the insatiable desires of men

While her court case is still pending, popular, controversial relationship therapist and blogger Blessing Ngozi Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO, is back on the street stirring issues.

During a recent interview, the perpetual troublemaker noted that side chicks sustain many new-age marriages that always look sweet and successful on the outside.

Controversial therapist Blessing CEO stirs reaction online with her comments about side-chicks helping to maintain relationships. Photo credit: @officialblessingceo

Blessing shared that many marriages would've crashed if not because of side chicks who men use as a dessert when not well satisfied by their wives or as an escape from their marital homes.

The controversial therapist further shared that if side chicks didn't exist, many men might not even get married at all and would instead just have baby mamas.

Listen to Blessing CEO's comment about side-chick and marriages:

See what netizens had to say in response to Blessing CEO's statement about side-chicks and marriages

@abbotgraphix:

"My guy said this some days ago."

@Comrade_BE:

"She has a point though ."

@_martinezxx_:

"The cycle must continue ."

@Slimshadieh20:

"Great points... Please protect her."

@__SpecialA:

"So what’s the point of marriages gan gan? cuz if you want children you could just get a BM and continue your life outside."

@AcholonuChidi3:

"Drop your aza Blessing. wisdom wan finish you."

@paeechee:

"Who released this one to be spitting out rubbish."

Netizens ask as Blessing CEO’s mentees, friends refuse to come up with N10m for her bail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Twitter user dedicated her time to call out the millions of women who see Blessing CEO as a role model and have refused to support her in her trying time.

Blessing CEO was charged with six counts by the Lagos state police command, including cyberbullying, libel, and showing unedited films. Judge Yelim Bogoro heard the case.

Although the relationship expert applied for bail on April 4, she is still in detention as she has not been able to meet the conditions set for her.

