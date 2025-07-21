A group of students chose to celebrate together on the day they completed their International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE)

In the video, the students said to be of the Regent Secondary school, Abuja waited for the last person to finish before celebrating

When the last student completed his examination and emerged from the hall, all of them shouted in joy and started celebrating

Multiple reactions followed a video of students celebrating the end of their examination.

The students sat for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE).

The students waited for the last person to finish before they would celebrate. Photo credit: TikTok/@symplyvee.

Many people in the comment section of the video said they recognised the school to be Regent Secondary School, Abuja.

In the heartwarming video, the students gathered outside the examination hall waiting for everyone of them to finish.

There was just one person who was still writing the biology examination, but the rest of them who had finished refused to celebrate until he had come out.

The students appeared to have agreed that until the last one of them finished, they were not going to celebrate.

All of them shouted when the last student emerged from the examination hall. The video was shared by @symplyvee.

The students were happy when they completed their IGCSE examination. Photo credit: TikTok/@symplyvee.

Reactions as students celebrate finishing their final exam

@Tara said:

"My school the Regent Secondary School."

@Queen Jay said:

"Goosebumps when the last person finished and came out. May life treat you guys real good."

@God Did said:

"Some will never meet again, some will become enemies after a year or two, some will travel abroad, some will get married, some will go to the university, some will be drop out, some will be selling in the street. So much pain indeed, but remember each time u see your former classmate, dont brag about achievements, give them hugs, talk about school days. because everyone’s path is different in life. Enjoy it while it last some days we meet again or never. Congratulations y’all."

@Shanana said:

"Secondary school friendship is the king of all friendships."

@adurota temilola said:

"During my time, they would make the last person feel like olodo. This is so beautiful."

@Ola Oluwa said:

"May your parents never mourn you all ,and may we parents eat the very good fruits of our labour. amen."

@Fine wine said:

"People say this generation are so unserious but all I’m seeing is a generation built with love and people who are trying to bring out a positive energy even in times of crisis. May life keep strengthening them as they grow not draining them to their limits."

@Olamide Ewejobi said:

"Dear God, we ran so they could fly, please fill their path with ease. In the midst of all the negativity in this country and world, help them retain their naivety and innocence. Make they skip all the shege we experienced."

