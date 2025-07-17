Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle have finally addressed the divorce rumours swirling around them

The ex-first lady has, on several occasions, thrown shots at Barack, further fuelling rumours that their 32 years of marriage might be over

The couple got candid while speaking on an episode of Craig Robinson's podcast and explained how things have been between them

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle recently addressed the divorce rumours that have been swirling around the internet.

On an episode of Craig Robinson's podcast, the sweet couple jested about the public's speculations about their marriage. Michelle, while speaking, said:

"When we aren't in the same room, folks think we're divorced."

Michelle and Barack Obama have addressed their split rumours. Credit: @barackobama

Her husband, Barack, added that he's often oblivious to the rumours, saying:

"I don't even know this stuff's going on."

Michelle Obama emphasized the strength of their marriage, stating:

"There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I've thought about quitting on my man." She highlighted the ups and downs they've faced, saying. We've had some really hard times and we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to.

This isn't the first time the Obama's have addressed the rumours. Michelle previously mentioned on NPR's "Wild Card" podcast that the public wouldn't be aware of their every move, and the lack of visibility into their relationship sparks speculation.

Barack and Michelle have been married since 1992 and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Obama's address divorce rumours

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@veragirlicious said:

"Barack's voice is too sweet."

@msiffyy said:

"She seems so happy to be his wife Bless her😭❤️."

@xclusivelybrenda said:

"Thank you for this piece 👏. I have had multiple nightmares cos of this nonsense rumor 🙄."

@centraircool said:

"How do you ask a married couple if both of them like each other...una dey mumu una self too much."

@sugardappyoflagos said:

"The worst thing to ever happen to Africa and Nigeria politics! To those who don’t know these are the people that supported and championed Buhari into power! Used indirect moves to remove GEJ and now we are here! And also for a bonus point he made the removal of Ghadaffi possible! How’s Libya doing now? Better or worse?"

@i_am_sa_m said:

"See America former president walking freely. Our own former presidents no fit."

@classicmann_ said:

"Great to see them laughing together! Their bond is inspiring, and it’s nice to know they’re handling rumors with grace."

@thavincisounds_ said:

"You wan divorce ex president ke."

Michelle Obama shades Barack again

Per a previous report by Legit.ng, Michelle Obama said she’s relieved she didn’t have a son, claims he would have turned out like Barack.

The former First Lady made the remark about her husband on the podcast with her brother Craig and Angie Martinez.

Social media users interpreted the statement as a subtle swipe amid ongoing divorce speculations.

