Netizens have penned emotional comments under the alleged last post of the late Air India pilot and first officer, Clive Kunder

A quick search on the X app showed an account reportedly belonging to the late pilot which was created in 2017

Clive Kunder and many others unfortunately lost their lives to the devastating Air India plane crash that happened in Ahmedabad

Tributes have poured in for the late Air India pilot, Clive Kunder, and his colleagues who tragically lost their lives in a devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The pilot's alleged last post on the social media platform X was trailed by emotional comments from netizens.

Reactions as netizens discover late Air India pilot Clive Kunder's alleged X post. Photo credit: Joseph Igbangi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Pilot's alleged last post on X trends

The post, shared from the handle @clivekunder969, showed an alleged conversation between the pilot and user @ravikapoor4.

In the exchange, @ravikapoor4 had posed a philosophical question about the relationship between fearing God and believing in God.

He suggested that instead of fear, people should focus on believing in God's benevolence and trusting in His guidance to live a fulfilling life.

"Why does anyone need to fear God. We need to believe in God, trust his benevolence and pray to Him yo guiDe is to live a fruitful life," he said.

Clivekunder969's response was succinct as he agreed to the user's stance and confirmed his belief in God.

"True," he said.

Following the news of the crash, mourners flocked to the post to pay their respects to the pilot.

Pilot's alleged last 'Twitter' post before dying in crash breaks hearts. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Netizens mourn demise of pilot Clive Kunder

Netizens penned emotional comments mourning the demise of the late pilot.

One UI 3 said:

"Rest in peace sir, gone too soon."

Sukasenja said:

"Rest in peace sir."

Ambivert commented:

"Rest in peace sir."

Itz_darlinton said:

"Are airplanes still the safest means of transportation? Cause why all these crashes everyday is getting alarming."

Dammy_lovee said:

"This one reasons we need to take our walk with God seriously. No one knows the day of visitation. Not everyone will see rapture. God is calling you come to him. MAY THEIR GENTLE SOULS RIPP."

Mudasarraja17 added:

"To all the passengers, crew, and their beloved families we stand with you in this time of unimaginable pain. May those who lost their lives rest in eternal peace, and may the survivors and loved ones find strength, healing, and support. We send our sincere prayers and love to every family affected by this heartbreaking tragedy."

Al_love added:

"A previous passenger had recorded with his mobile phone that nothing worked in the plane earlier in the journey. Neither the lights nor the emergency call to the staff nor the TV screen. nothing. The plane clearly showed signs of having problems."

See the post below:

Man finds video posted by Clive Kunder

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man posted a throwback video showing one of the late pilots of the ill-fated Air India plane, Clive Kunder.

According to him, the video was lifted from the YouTube account of the late pilot before he lost his life on June 12, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng