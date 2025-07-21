A man, Shashi Tharoor, who flew on an Air India plane weeks after the airline’s plane was involved in a crash, has shared his experience

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff

Weeks after, Tharoor shared his observations about the flight, sharing content of the unexpected note he got from air hostesses

A man, Shashi Tharoor, who flew on an Air India plane weeks after the airline’s plane was involved in a crash, has shared his experience.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

A man, Shashi Tharoor, who flew on an Air India plane, shares his experience. Photo: X/@ShashiTharoor, Getty Images/Abdul Munaff

Source: Twitter

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

In an X post, @ShashiTharoor shared 3 things he observed about his flight and the note he received from crew members.

Man shares observation about Air India flight

Tharoor, a member of the Indian National Congress, said that while on the flight, he observed the service provided, a surprise note from the team, and the smooth landing.

The man shared a picture of himself and the crew members, alongside a note he got from the team on board.

He said:

“What a joy it always is to fly @airindia! The service is outstanding. And the team on my flight to Kochi today not only surprised me with this wonderful note but asked for a photo too! (Thanks, too, to the pilots for the smooth takeoff and landing, marvellous handling in monsoon weather and a ten-minutes early arrival on a wet runway… Shabash to my favourite airline!)”

See the post below:

Reactions trail passenger’s experience on Air India plane

@jameelsjam said:

"Applause for @airindia means a lot. Thank you, Sir, for the encouragement and appreciation."

@irfaanguju said:

"Go ahead and rename it from Air India to Congress Airways. With the number of flights they cancelled in Leh yesterday, it fits perfectly."

@singhbalam1111 said:

"You are absolutely right Sir, Air India has been given a bad name after the recent unfortunate accident. We need to move beyond that and ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future."

@sangharshJaari said:

"Isn't it unprofessional of those airhostesses to give him special treatment & posing for pics like despo fan girls?"

A month after the crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

An Air India plane crash occurs moments after takeoff. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Source: UGC

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

Worrying updates about plane crash’s only survivor emerges

In a related story on Legit.ng, a month after the tragic Air India plane crash, health concerns have surfaced about the sole survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

Ramesh, still haunted by the tragedy, reportedly suffers from recurring nightmares of the incident, according to his relative Krunal Keshave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng