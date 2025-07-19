A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing her experience with a female cat at her shop

In a video, she captured the moment she and the cat engaged in a funny play fight as she accused the cat of 'bringing dirt' into her shop

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A hilarious video of a Nigerian lady and her mischievous cat caught the attention of many social media users.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed the lady's funny 'battle' with the cat at her shop.

Lady posts experience with female cat

Identified as @rhukoryah on TikTok, the lady captured the moment when she playfully scolded the cat for bringing dirt into her shop.

The clip sparked reactions from social media users who shared their own experiences with pets in the comments section.

In the video, she was seen engaging in a playful battle with the cat, as it bravely fought back and refused to give up.

"This one is fond of bringing dirt inside my shop. She no dey gree for anybody," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady posts experience with cat

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Talentedbree said:

"Who noticed say d werey wan go Carry bottle."

@omoyacomfort said:

"The cat doesn’t fall far from the tree abi how dem dey talk am."

@Esther reacted:

"Cat craze pass dog I swear, cat don ever eye you before, like give you side eyes."

@omotola|Admin|Media said:

"Cat voice; come out and face me, woman to woman meow."

@wealth said:

"The weray go use gate do shield In cat’s voice “If you kuku hit your hand for gate you go know what’s up."

@Fashion Designer in Agbara said:

"This cat don see u finish aswear nd e dn dey listen to motivational speaker."

@OmolabakeEri Imole said:

"May we no lie, justice for this cat cos nah the helper first start the fight, abi if person tell you too, say Waka you no go fight back hun."

@Honey pour said:

"The cat was like iyami ke, ma fi oju e ri mabo leni, mafi gbogbo ara ba e ja."

@Kwinzy reacted:

"Who noticed the cat first stand up for where he sleep, look for better position to fight, na oha for oha."

@ReenzCakes said:

''Na this cat dey pay the Shop rent, nothing anybody wan tell me."

@Mc BlAcK said:

"See as people don dey love cats now before we Dey call them witch. Na everyday man Dey wise."

@ladyb international reacted:

"Are you sure I will not drop the idea of adopting a kitten. I can't fight not stand the chance if getting scratch."

@Sammie commented:

"This one don get another place to Dey sleep? Where the cat see this plenty audacity."

@༆Berry༆ said:

"The moment you said waka the first e don know say u wan fight nii no be play matter."

@Gift-baby commented:

"Na this my bestie stubbornness mk carry her come your shop o so she never still stop this her stubbornness."

@Bollamine stores added:

"My own cat too can very naughty, will be crying for me to open my door and still be using her nails to scratch the door so I won't sleep. cats are lovely."

Source: Legit.ng