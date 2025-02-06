A Nigerian lady said two cats made it into the compound where she lives and she welcomed them with snacks

The lady shared a video of the two cats who were behaving as if they knew her before coming to visit

She did not leave them empty-handed as she bought Cheese Balls and used them to feed the cats to their delight

A Nigerian lady saw two cats who strolled into the compound where she lives.

However, the lady was not scared as she welcomed the cats warmly and they spent some time together.

The cats were entertained with snacks. Photo credit: TikTok/ @beloved._tm

In the video posted by @beloved._tm, the lady showed the two cats the moment they were playing with her.

She did not leave them empty-handed as she bought snacks and fed them with them.

Many people who saw the video said they would have been afraid of the cats if they were the ones involved.

She captioned the video:

"Two cats entered my compound and I decided to entertain them."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as cats enter lady's compound

@omahElla said"

"Tomorrow dey go bring there families and friends come."

@Oriirebrand said:

"You get mind oo. All these for two grandmothers."

@calmwickedgurl said:

"If na me i don carry dem go keep."

@Ndz said:

"They’ll go and tell their friends omo tiwa savage dey do concert for this compound and she dey share food."

@815jokes said:

"They didn’t entered.. they came to play with you them don see say you dey lonely fit short period of time .. they would run away if they just came but nah they relaxed."

@BOMB MÊDĮÃ said:

"Your village people con meet you u Dey sing."

@AdeyinkaP said:

"I would probably think they were sent by my enemies."

@Big Ro said:

"Their friends nor go believe them when dem say dem stumble upon Taylor swift, she do personal performance for them still share chow."

@judewilliam217 said:

"She wants you to adopt her child you’re so lucky girl."

@C.Nichelle said:

"You have a good energy that’s why they come close to you."

Source: Legit.ng