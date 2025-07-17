A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing her outspoken little daughter's reaction after being told to shut up

In the clip posted on TikTok, the little girl bravely faced her mother and warned her repeatedly not to say such a thing to her again

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say a out the little girl's action

A funny video of a toddler standing up to her mother has caught the attention of social media users.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed the two-year-old girl bravely facing her mother after being told to be quiet.

Two-year-old girl dishes out warning to her mother for asking her to shut up. Photo credit: @rosey_998/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Toddler warns mum against shutting her up

In the video posted by her mother @rosey_998, the little girl was seen pointing her finger at her mother and reprimanding her for telling her to "shut up".

"Mummy why did you say shut up your mouth? Don't say that again o. Don't say that again. Come here. Don't say that again," the toddler said with a firm voice.

Her mother shared the video on TikTok and expressed amusement over her daughter's behaviour.

"POV: I told my 2 years old to shut up her mouth and here is her reaction," she said.

Two-year-old girl's response after her mum asked her to 'shut up' goes viral. Photo credit: @rosey_998/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as little girl reprimands mum

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok with many users praising the little girl's confidence and boldness.

@Big Grinding said:

"Children know everything, they just pretend to avoid paying rent."

@teemaboo ahmed said:

"I love her. Nobody can bully this beauty anywere. Petite."

@Alyysse said:

"Na who born who abeg? small Aunty no shout for me o, Just asking respectfully."

@Nurse - Social Media Manager said:

"She first paused to process what she heard first to be sure she heard correctly."

@_opeabdul said:

"My babe was going to let it go but she had to set you straight to avoid disrespect next time."

@virtue_bestowed said:

"Yes queen, treat up your mother in the way of the lord, when she’s old she will not depart from it."

@Big Nonnie said:

"She paused like “Shey this woman know say na me born am for past life?, Make I nor blow my cover” “Mummy don’t say that again oo”.

@UZOCHUKWU said:

"Are we training this generation or are they training us, my daughter and correcting u when u do what u earlier caution her against na 5 and 6."

@Dia said:

"I love her. Sharp baby girl. She’s the boss in your home. Know this and know peace."

O’Jubel said:

"Mummy don’t say that again oo! The next time you try it, meet my client and I in court!"

Watch the video here:

Little girl tearfully knocks mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl stood up to her mum as she boldly expressed her displeasure against a recurring attitude of hers.

The Nigerian kid tearfully slammed her mummy for always taking her money and 'keeping it for'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng