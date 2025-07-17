2-Year-Old Girl Warns Mum Who Asked Her to Shut Up, Her Words Draw Attention Online
- A Nigerian mother has shared a video showing her outspoken little daughter's reaction after being told to shut up
- In the clip posted on TikTok, the little girl bravely faced her mother and warned her repeatedly not to say such a thing to her again
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app had different things to say a out the little girl's action
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
A funny video of a toddler standing up to her mother has caught the attention of social media users.
The clip, which was shared on TikTok, showed the two-year-old girl bravely facing her mother after being told to be quiet.
Toddler warns mum against shutting her up
In the video posted by her mother @rosey_998, the little girl was seen pointing her finger at her mother and reprimanding her for telling her to "shut up".
"Mummy why did you say shut up your mouth? Don't say that again o. Don't say that again. Come here. Don't say that again," the toddler said with a firm voice.
Her mother shared the video on TikTok and expressed amusement over her daughter's behaviour.
"POV: I told my 2 years old to shut up her mouth and here is her reaction," she said.
Reactions as little girl reprimands mum
The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok with many users praising the little girl's confidence and boldness.
@Big Grinding said:
"Children know everything, they just pretend to avoid paying rent."
@teemaboo ahmed said:
"I love her. Nobody can bully this beauty anywere. Petite."
@Alyysse said:
"Na who born who abeg? small Aunty no shout for me o, Just asking respectfully."
@Nurse - Social Media Manager said:
"She first paused to process what she heard first to be sure she heard correctly."
@_opeabdul said:
"My babe was going to let it go but she had to set you straight to avoid disrespect next time."
@virtue_bestowed said:
"Yes queen, treat up your mother in the way of the lord, when she’s old she will not depart from it."
@Big Nonnie said:
"She paused like “Shey this woman know say na me born am for past life?, Make I nor blow my cover” “Mummy don’t say that again oo”.
@UZOCHUKWU said:
"Are we training this generation or are they training us, my daughter and correcting u when u do what u earlier caution her against na 5 and 6."
@Dia said:
"I love her. Sharp baby girl. She’s the boss in your home. Know this and know peace."
O’Jubel said:
"Mummy don’t say that again oo! The next time you try it, meet my client and I in court!"
Watch the video here:
Little girl tearfully knocks mum
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl stood up to her mum as she boldly expressed her displeasure against a recurring attitude of hers.
The Nigerian kid tearfully slammed her mummy for always taking her money and 'keeping it for'.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.