A young man based abroad has shared his scary experience after stepping out into the streets to buy food at 4am

In a video, he captured a woman chasing him down the street and wondered what he had done to make her do such a thing

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A man's unexpected encounter in the early hours of the morning has caught the attention of social media users.

The young man, who resides abroad, had gone out to purchase food at 4am when a bizarre incident happened.

Man chased by woman at 4am

In a video shared on social media by @emz_45z, the man captured a woman chasing him down the street as he ran for safety.

The clip showed the woman in hot pursuit, leaving the man confused and questioning what he had done to provoke such behaviour.

"Went out to buy food at 4am and cracked started chasing me down. What have I done?" he captioned the video.

Reactions as man shares experience abroad

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the incident.

@ꨄStarrrrrrrrrrrꨄ asked:

"Wetin go make you wan go buy food for 4am in the first place?"

@Sochi said:

"Make I no lie the kain person wey I be I go turn back rush you o."

@tiresias said:

"One chased me with his bike because I looked at him."

@Ayeley said:

"What could you be buying at 4am to end up like this."

@Natassa said:

"My brain would tell me she was a zombie and I’d probably just give up and let her eat me. Being chased is scary."

@its_jusmex reacted:

"Nothing good happens outside after 10pm and before 6."

@Goddess said:

"That’s exactly what the demons look like chasing me in my dreams."

@𝐒𝐌 said:

"It’s the way her arms are moving while shes running that’s killing me and Whyy would u stop."

@Enoki said:

"That's why I always nodded my head to agreement whenever they approached me so they didn't run me down."

@Rairai London reacted:

"My knees been hurting me lately and the doctors diagnosed me with some bone problems and my first question was “Will I still able to run ?” Us black people need to run to survive."

@po2r said:

"It’s giving sinners when u go outside the try to turn u into a vampire. If u haven’t watched the movie I recommend it it’s rlly good just very violent."

@Lost Soul Ryderz added:

"Ah don't get me started. I only have to be going to the shop and get shouted at by one, or another two I leave my house and get told of from what I am wearing bc she is insecure about her boyfriend. Literally my road is a passing by for them recently. I fear Sean of the dead vibes."

Watch the video here:

