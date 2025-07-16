A Nigerian lady who recently graduated from the University got a gift that went viral after it was shared on social media

On the day she wrote her final examination at the university, her boyfriend sent her a giant money bouquet

She was speechless and emotional when she received the money from the person who brought it to her school

Multiple social media reactions trailed the video of a Nigerian lady who got an amazing gift from her boyfriend.

The gift was sent to her on the day she finished her university examination and signed out of school.

The lady got the money bouquet as a signout gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@everything_diamond.

Source: TikTok

In the heartwarming video posted on TikTok by @everything__diamond, a giant money bouquet was presented to the lady in public.

A lot of people gathered to take a look the moment the gift arrived, and it became clear who the recipient was.

In the video, the graduate was almost moved to tears as the cash gift was handed over to her.

The money, consisting of N500 notes, was neatly folded and arranged in a manner that made it attractive.

The video is captioned:

"When the client said I need the biggest money bouquet you can make for my girl, sign out. Messenger of love."

The gift was presented to her in public as people watched and cheered. Photo credit: TikTok/@everything_diamond.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets gifts from her boyfriend

@Toxic lord’s Moaner said:

"I know I don’t have trypophobia…buh this particular video got me irritated, abii na camera man cause am?"

Arikeade said:

"If I remove ham mk I bend, anytime I need small small money I go Dey commot one by one."

@bisola said:

"Omo me self wan experience this even if he no reach this."

@•~•Pretty•~•Vee said:

"Congratulations! Omo this one don comot for money bouquet enter umbrella."

@Darling Ria said:

"Not me seeing myself in the video and hearing my friends voice."

@Mammie Gold said:

"Omo na so I cry today ooo nobody don give me 20 naira money bouquet before."

@Lian_ify said:

"Even if I get trypophobia this kind money bouquet no fit give me trypophobia."

@Smux said:

"If to say I Dey here na to just scatter the Money make everybody pick."

@TOYS VENDOR IN DELTA STATE said:

"Una just Dey shout just bring bundle on top person money. If e reach your turn no collect am."

@Blizz confectionery said:

"I’m manifesting this for myself next year, amen. God I don’t know how you will do it, but I trust you."

@bigbabyoge said:

"The only burden I wanna carry next month."

@nacherem said:

“You already know who it’s from”? What if I don’t know."

@mhiz khalifa said:

"Omo, see money. You don make am. Congratulations."

Man graduates from law school

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man became popular on social media due to the academic laurels he won both at university and law school.

The man, Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja, shared his academic success story on X where it went viral and attracted a lot of praise.

The man won at least 18 academic awards at the Nile University of Nigeria and the Nigerian Law School.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng