Chef Dammy, the Nigerian lady who is cooking in Ekiti state has so far cooked for 45 hours.

Chef Dammy entered the kitchen on Friday, June 9, and her team said she is not there to joke.

Chef Dammy has cooked for 45 hours, and she is still standing. Photo credit: Twitter/@SpiritWordGM.

The cookathon is expected to last for five days or 120 hours, which is her stated aim.

Chef Dammy continues to cook after crossing 45 hours

Since the news of her cookathon broke on social media, many Nigerians are focusing on her to see how far she could go. Some were seen in a video cheering her up.

Some, however, criticised her, saying she is trying to take the shine off Chef Hilda Baci, who put in 100 hours in the kitchen and is awaiting verification by the Guinness World Records.

But the chef is determined to go through with her cooking conquest. When she hit 43 hours, @SpiritWordGM posted a new update. It read:

"43 hours gone! We are not here to joke!"

Reactions from Twitter users as Chef Dammy cooks for 45 hours

Many Nigerians are reacting to the Dammy's cookathon. Some have positive and encouraging comments, others are not pleased.

@Ateduru05 said:

"Carry on."

@mistersunkanmi commented:

"My advice... Please work more on the presentation of your foods."

@hermann_id said:

"Na owambe food una dey cook. No be to break any record."

@mistersunkanmi said:

"And make your real Twitter account known to the public."

Photos show when Chef Dammy hit 35 hours

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy had cooked for 35 hours earlier in the afternoon of Saturday, June 10.

Updates seen on Twitter showed when the chef hit the major milestone.

As she continued to cook, some Nigerians were around to partake in the meals.

