In a shocking turn of events, Connie Francis, the singer of the viral hit Pretty Lady, has passed away

The legendary singer, with the voice of an angel, was said to have gone to be with the Lord at the age of 87

News of her death has spread sadness across the hearts of music lovers, many of whom wished she had received more recognition before her passing

Social media users and music lovers across the globe were thrown into mourning following the death of Connie Francis.

The US pop star and singer of the viral Pretty Little Baby song passed away at the age of 87.

Pretty Little Baby singer has passed away.

Source: Instagram

Ron Roberts, the president of Francis' record label, Concetta Records, first shared the news on the artist's official Facebook page on Thursday

He wrote:

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later."

See the post here:

According to reports by Fox News, earlier this month, Francis revealed Connie had been hospitalized for "extreme pain."

She wrote on Facebook.

"I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing. I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room."

Two days later, she informed her fans that she was "feeling much better after a good night," Her last post was on July 4.

Fans mourns Connie Francis' death

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@tosin_omobash said:

"I'm glad she witnessed the recognition before she passed. God is grateful. No time is late in God's time."

@christopher_ukwadi said:

"I’m so glad she got to see one of her songs trending before she passed away🥹❤️🕊."

@_symplytiwa said:

"Una don sing so tey, una sing am to glory."

@faith_nwanyioma said:

"Glad she got her flowers before she left."

@maggie_vivien_mbewe said:

"Awwwwwww she had a beautiful few last weeks with her song trending again and receiving so much love,RIP.

@foodgrid.ng said:

"Glad she got her flowers."

@enny_darling said:

"Oh my favorite song at the moment! Rest on beautiful ❤️."

@mayluvworldinterior said:

"Thank you for this amazing song… 🎵 glad she got the attention she needed before 🕊️."

@gigi_sapphire said:

"Beautiful woman with a beautiful voice. She’s blessed that the world recognized that before she passed. May her soul rest in peace."

@farris_j7 said:

"Chai😍🔥. Her song just gained momentum again, now that she should have enjoyed the gain of it more. God rest her soul."

