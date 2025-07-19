British survivor, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, had earlier explained the reason behind his decision to his run from the Air India plane wreckage

Recall, Ramesh who was the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash sat in 11A and was the only person who made it out alive after the incident

During an interview after the plane crash, he spoke about the painful scenes that he witnessed and what made him 'run'

An emotional account from the sole survivor of the devastating Air India plane crash was recently shared online.

British man Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, had recounted his terrifying experience from the safety of a hospital bed.

Lone survivor Ramesh Kumar recounts 'running' away after plane crash. Photo credit: SUN.

Source: UGC

Ramesh recounts why he 'ran' after crash

Ramesh, seated in 11A on the ill-fated plane, had described the crash as a sudden and unexpected event.

He explained that the horrific sight of bodies around him had left him frightened and he had to run out of the scene, Daily Mail reports.

"Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly," he recalled.

The aftermath was even more traumatic, with Ramesh describing the scene he encountered after regaining consciousness.

"When I got up, there were bodies all around me," he told local media. "I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me," he added.

Air India crash survivor Ramesh explains why he 'ran' after the ill-fated plane crashed. Photo credit: Daily Star.

Source: UGC

Ramesh also credited unknown individuals for his rescue, stating:

"Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital." Footage of the incident showed Ramesh walking away from the scene with visible injuries to his face.

The confirmation of Ramesh as the sole survivor came from Dhananjay Dwivedi, principal secretary of Gujarat state's health department.

Netizens speak about survivor Kumar Ramesh

Social media users had different things to say about the sole survivor of the Air India crash.

@Kah Limairi said:

"How can he survive explosion from a plane carrying more than 120k litres of fuel."

@Patrick Vester said:

"Do people not understand what trauma is? This man is probably never gonna be the same again. I would have walked out like that too. He probably so traumatized he doesn’t even believe he’s alive. And yes it’s impossible to survive something like this but it has been done before, he just REALLY lucky."

@DREAM.4.ME said:

"Okay so what if he has a boarding pass but missed the flight or for some reason didn’t board the plane, but was in the area of the crash at the time so he acted on it for insurance purposes as he knew he was meant to be on the plane."

@SHERRI reacted:

"The survivor has given valuable information about what happened on the plane just before it crashed. He mentioned there was a big bang and then the lights flickered and the green lights came on. Pilots and aviation experts have used this information to figure out from the video pictures just before the plane crashed that the RAT deployed, which pointed to dual engine failure or electrical failure. In the absence of this information, the Pilots were being blamed."

@Izabela Brzezicka added:

"And walking with clean white t shirt If that would be me, I will grab my brother hand and take him with me Why he left him there."

Doctor speaks about lone survivor's internal organs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a doctor recently shared his findings about Vishwash Ramesh Kumar, the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash of June 12.

He was the only person who made it out alive after the plane crashed into a medical hostel shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng