Imtyaz Ali, an Indian man, lost 4 family members in the Air India plane crash that occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad

Preliminary investigation by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau found that the fuel control switches were moved to the cut-off position just before the crash

Imtyaz expressed disappointment with the investigation's findings and shared what he was expecting from the probe

A heartbroken Indian man, Imtyaz Ali, who lost 4 family members in the Air India plane crash, has reacted to the preliminary investigation report.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

Javid and Maryam Ali with their children Zayn and Amani, who die in the Air India plane crash. Photo: BBC, Getty Images/Sam Panthaky

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, an investigation by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau revealed that the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

What exactly caused the Air India plane crash?

As reported by the BBC, Imtyaz lost his brother, Javid; his sister-in-law, Maryam; and their two young children, Zayn and Amani.

He had been anxiously waiting for the investigation report about the crash, but when he finally saw it, he was disappointed.

According to him, the investigation "reads like a product description".

He said:

"Other than the pilots' final conversation, there's nothing in it that really points to what caused the crash."

Imtyaz noted that he hoped that more details would be released in the months to come.

He added:

"This matters to us. We want to know exactly what happened. It won't change anything for us now, we continue grieving, just as we have since that day. But at least we'll have some answers."

How did Air India CEO react to investigation?

The chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson, reacted to the report, which was made public a month after the tragic incident.

In a staff memo on Monday, July 14, Campbell stated that the investigation, despite giving clarity on the case, raised more questions

The man who lost 4 relatives in the Air India plane crash shares what the report failed to achieve. Photo: Sam Panthaky

Campbell said:

“(The report) had triggered a new round of speculation in the media ... Unsurprisingly, it provided both greater clarity and opened additional questions."

He added:

"The preliminary report identified no cause nor made any recommendations, so I urge everyone to avoid drawing premature conclusions as the investigation is far from over."

In a related story, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

