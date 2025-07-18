One person has been declared dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Olympic National Park in Washington

According to the US National Park Service, there were three occupants in the small airplane and two of them survived

The US NPS said a search and rescue was launched after the plane crash that involved a Murphy SR3500 Moose plane

One person has died after a small plane went down in Washington, USA.

The plane crash happened around 6:50 p.m. on July 15, 2025, and there were three occupants in the small aircraft.

One occupant of the plane died. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Sebastian Condrea. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

According to the US National Park Service, the sad incident happened at Olympic National Park in Washington.

While one of the occupants of the aircraft did not make it, two were said to have survived and are being treated at a care facility.

The plane crash involved a small plane, the US NPS identified as a Murphy SR3500 Moose.

The US NPS said in a statement posted on its website:

"One person is dead, and two others are injured after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Olympic National Park, according to National Park Service officials. Around 6:50 p.m. on July 15, park rangers were notified of the crash in the Quinault area of Olympic National Park. The crash site is on a forested, steep slope north of the Irely Lake Trailhead. Rangers immediately coordinated a response with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue. The three occupants of the plane – a Murphy SR3500 Moose – were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center. Two occupants are being treated for their injuries, and one is deceased."

It added that the cause of the plane crash is being investigated by authorities.

It says:

"The cause of the accident is unknown and under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board."

According to an NTSB spokesperson quoted by PEOPLE, the crashed plane will be taken for investigation into the cause of the incident.

The spokesperson said:

"The airplane will be extricated from the crash site by helicopter to a location where the NTSB investigator can document it."

