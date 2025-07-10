Pilot Dies Tragically As Two Airplanes Collide Mid-Air While Trying To Land in Canada
- A young student pilot has died after her airplane collided with another when both were trying to land at the same time
- The incident happened when the two Cessna aircraft were practising take-offs and landings Steinbach, Manitoba, Canada
- The crashed planes were both from the Harv's Air Pilot Training School and one of the students was nearly a qualified pilot
