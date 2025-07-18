A lady, Aparna Singh, who flew on an Air India plane before the crash, shares her experience after booking a first-class ticket

A lady, Aparna Singh, who flew on an Air India plane before the crash, shared his experience after booking a first-class ticket.

She shared her review as she mourned the victims of the Air India plane crash.

A lady mourns victims who died in the Air India plane crash and decides to share her experience with the airline.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

In a video on her TikTok page, @aparna_official shared how she felt about the flight and what she noticed inside the plane.

Air India passenger shares observation about airline

Aparna mourned the victims who died in the plane crash and proceeded to share her experience with the airline.

She said:

“It’s so tragic to hear about the Air India flight that crashed, and only one passenger survived. I just wanna share my experience flying with them. I was in first class, coming from Lucknow going to Mumbai. The airport lounge is so small.

“I definitely can confirm Air India is the worst airline I ever took. Even being first class, everything is worn down and this airline has a bad reputation. You can just tell that they do not take care of their planes.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail passenger’s experience on Air India plane

@Brie said:

"Respectfully, this was extremely insensitive and tactless of you. Great, that after the loss of hundreds of people, that you run to share that you ain’t surprised it was Air India. Yuck."

@Bailey Monae said:

"She’s talking about HER EXPERIENCE!!! Also there is a video of one of the passengers showing nothing working on the plane and says it’s always like that so why y’all mad about her saying the same."

@O’Rion said:

"First class looked like economy. Wow."

An Air India plane crashes moments after takeoff in Ahmedabad. Photo: Sam Panthaky

A month after the crash, a preliminary investigation report by India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau was released publicly.

According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The report sparked reactions from aviation experts and stakeholders, including the chief executive officer of Air India, Campbell Wilson.

Sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

