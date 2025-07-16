A woman bought four bundles of French curls from an online vendor without inquiring about the price, sending the same amount as her last purchase

A woman who bought hair from an online vendor was amazed after the seller offered to refund part of her money.

The woman, Osafanmen Stephanie, said she bought four bundles of French curls from the vendor.

In an X post by @OsafanmenI, the woman said she didn’t bother to ask for the price but sent the same amount she paid the last time she bought.

To her surprise, the hair vendor called her and told her that the price for the hair had reduced due to the dollar rate, and offered to refund the excess money.

Stephanie was so amazed by the vendor’s act as she wondered if the price of goods could be reduced.

The woman said in the post:

“I bought 4 bundles of french curls from a vendor, I didn’t bother asking her the price, I just sent the amount I sent the last time. She called me this morning and told me the price had reduced due to the dollar rate, so she’s going to refund me, I should send my acct number.

“You mean sincere people still exist in this country? And prices of goods can actually reduce?”

As commenters asked her for the price of the hair, the lady mentioned that a bundle costs N5,000.

See the post below:

Reactions as vendor refunds customer’s money

@MrBrano said:

"Good for you and very nice of the vendor. Even in the market, I would often count cash I hand out to vendors severally simply because I know that most of them are out to make a profit often at the expense of unsuspecting buyers. Very few people have integrity in this country."

@EkizzyOloye said:

"You suppose give her a shoutout. Make more people dey patronize her. We need more honest business people like her out there."

@kilzthegreat said:

"Show the chats so we can spread the news and make more people believe!!"

@GeeKinqest__ said:

"Sincere vendor. Love that for her and wish her great sales."

@that_preciouss said:

"And it’s the best thing for every vendor to do, because now you will trust her more, and even refer. I have had customer mistakenly send double delivery fee before, told her, and refunded her. And I was glad I did."

Source: Legit.ng