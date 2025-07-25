A Nigerian lady said she only has one photo of her wedding, despite the fact that everything was recorded on her wedding day

According to the lady, on her traditional wedding day, she used her iPhone to record activities at the nuptial event

However, just one week after the wedding, her iPhone was stolen, causing her to lose all the files stored on it

A Nigerian lady has shared her pain because she has only one photo of her traditional wedding.

She posted the photo on TikTok and said it was the only picture she has of the memorable day.

Lady says she used her iPhone to record wedding videos and photos. Photo credit: TikTok/@megavina1.

She said in the post:

"Life so private that this is the only picture of my traditional marriage that I have, no videos nothing and I think God knows why."

Many people who saw @megavina1's post started asking her what happened to the rest of the photos taken on her traditional wedding day.

In a response she gave in the comment section, the lady said she had used her iPhone to record her wedding videos and photos.

Unfortunately for her, days after the wedding, the iPhone was stolen, and she lost all the files stored inside.

Her words:

"My iPhone was used for the videos and photos but got rubbed after one week and when I bought another phone this is the only picture I saw in my iCloud."

However, she said the incident happened five years ago.

Lady says she has only one photo from her traditional wedding. Photo credit: TikTok/@megavina1.

Reactions as lady loses all wedding photos

@purple said:

"I don't have any single picture of my traditional marriage not even one. If you hear my own story hmmmmm. My camera man was my colleague in the office he came from Lagos to Owerri to cover the event because I was working in a media firm then. After all videos and pictures he lodged in a hotel to head to Lagos next day to go edit them. The big story, the olosho he carried did away with his phone, hard drive and the memory card...I still feel like I should do another wedding and traditional marriage."

@Apostle Ikechukwu Power said:

"My colleague didn't have wedding pics not even one, the camera 📸 was arrested in the middle of the occasion and gun was found in his tool bag."

@Daddy Boat || Photographer said:

"So long as you have a gmail account, you have free 15 gig storage on Google Drive. Save all your important photos, videos and documents in different folders there. The only catch is that you don’t forget the password to your email. You can access the files on any device that has internet, you just sign into Google Drive with your email and password. Hope this helps someone else in the future."

