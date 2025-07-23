A mother has shared a heartbreaking video of her little daughter crying bitterly after recording little sales at their provision shop

A video of a little Nigerian girl crying profusely at her mother's shop gotten social media users emotional.

The clip showed the child in pain as she lamented over poor sales at her mother's provision shop.

Little girl says she sold only N50

The video was shared by the girl's mother identified on TikTok by @adufeola23 who explained what happened in her emotional caption.

According to her, she arrived at the shop to find her daughter in tears, having sold only N50 despite hours of effort.

The mother's post read:

"I got to shop and meet my daughter crying bitterly and I ask what happen she said she she sell N50 since morning and my baby feel so so sad. Please buy from us ejoor."

Reactions as girl cries over poor sales

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@efm_thrift_room said:

"When I’m still working as a sales girl in 2017, if I don’t make sales I’ll be crying and praying inside the shop my boss don’t usually come to work but when she pass and see me cover my hair she will know something is wrong she’ll send someone to come and buy from me , na she get shop ooo. Till now if I don’t make sales I’ll think God has forgotten me. I can feel the little girl."

@Maryam commented:

"Na so I dey do when I dey small, when I been dey hawk tomatoes I go round markets finish nobody price the tomatoes. I go find one place cry well well if I don finish cry, I go carry the tomatoes go back shop if my mama sight me from afar she go know say na cry I dey come cry so."

@JZK said:

"This is why I don’t have a regular shop i buy stuffs from, I make sure I at least patronize people selling stuffs around me, I’ll buy more when I see you’re a kind person too. May God bless all business owners. It’s not easy out there and little profit on those market."

@lady SD commented:

"Any day my kids didn't make sales or low patronage before I return to shop' trust me no demanding that day' next I will hear them discussing how they re going to pray harder next morning. God continue to bless our kids for us."

@Yetty Gold reacted:

"My own is wen I was still with my parent if she said I should stay in shop that she’s going to market to restock, I’ll be afraid of not making sales bcz it should not be as if I have bad luck so if it happens that I didn’t sell anything I’ll break down thinking maybe I was d problem."

@user069315583 added:

"She got me emotional, this is a very big successful business young lady growing up who will understand the business industry and find solutions with easy. My baby girl ur business will grow and never fall."

