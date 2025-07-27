A Nigerian man has reportedly called off his wedding after he found out that the woman he wants to marry is owing

According to the story, the bride-to-be is reportedly owing a bank N8.2 million, a situation the man did not like

He was said to have cancelled the wedding as he is not ready to inherit the debt owed to the bank by his bride

Interesting social media reactions have trailed the story of a Nigerian man who called off his wedding.

It emerged online on July 26 that a man has called it quits with his fiancée despite the fact that their wedding plans were close.

According to the story, which was shared on X by a user identified as Winifred, the man decided against going ahead with the wedding because of what he discovered about his fiancée.

The story has it that the woman owes a bank N8.2 million, and the man apparently didn't want to inherit the debt.

Winifred said the story happened in Kubwa, a suburb of Abuja.

She said:

"Man reportedly cancelled wedding in Kubwa after discovering the wife-to-be is owing a bank 8.2m Naira."

Some netizens said the lady was probably owing a loan shark.

See the story below:

Reactions as Nigerian man calls off his wedding

@TheRealGulu said:

"I can bet my money that this is accumulated debt from a loan shark. What I'm wondering is why she didn't speak up on time."

@wtafguyyyy said:

"He ran for his life you say cancelled wedding."

@abazwhyllzz said:

"8.2M for this economy? Omooo make the wedding dey on pause first oo abeg."

@izzytvmedia said:

"Wait which kubwa the one wey dey Abuja abi where?"

@itsleeswhag said:

"Very valid reason. Marriage is 2 becoming 1. If your partner comes into the union with a huge debt that you are not aware of, it’s a trap because you will become part of the debtor."

@Elladeyforyou said:

"8.2M? Its good that he cancelled it."

@donmirex said:

"Let her pay of her debt first not marrying so an innocent man will carry the liability. Abeg!"

@innershift05 said:

"8.2M in debt and no disclosure? That’s not marriage, that’s a setup. He didn’t cancel the wedding, he dodged a financial assassination."

@honestfc1 said:

"How you go owe bank 8.2m and you Wan rush do wedding people get mind sah."

@h_abibah said:

"The man is very very wicked, is it not for better for worse."

@Ayomitidipo said:

"He should hand her over to the bank actually."

