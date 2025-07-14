The father of Sanket Goswami, a 19-year-old victim of the Air India crash, has rejected the official investigation report

Sanket was headed to London for his studies when the Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025

The grieving father shared why he was not satisfied with the report and made a demand to the government

The father of a 19-year-old boy, Sanket Goswami, who died in the Air India plane crash, said he was not satisfied with the investigation report released about the accident.

An Air India plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed into the BJ Medical College and Hospital in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025, and exploded into flames shortly after takeoff.

The father of Sanket Goswami, a 19-year-old victim of the Air India crash, has rejected the official investigation report. Photo: Basit Zargar. Sam Panthaky Photos for illustration use only.

The plane was headed for London’s Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom with 242 people on board, and only one passenger survived the crash.

Weeks after the crash, the investigation report of the accident released showed that fuel to the plane’s engine was cut off moments before the crash.

Victim’s father reacts to plane crash report

Sanket’s father, Atul Goswami, stated that he was not satisfied with the preliminary investigation report released by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), NDTV reports.

He then demanded that the government conduct a "thorough investigation" concerning the cause of the plane crash that killed his son, who was travelling to London for his studies.

Atul said:

“My son was 19 years old... My family is living under such difficult circumstances. We used to rely on my son a lot. He was going to London for three years to get his degree. Our whole family relied on him.

"We are not satisfied with the report. We request the government to conduct a thorough investigation and strict action be taken against the responsible parties."

What caused Air India plane crash?

On Friday, July 11, 2025, the AAIB released its preliminary report into the crash. According to the report, the fuel control switches of the Air India plane were moved to the cut-off position moments before the plane crashed.

The father of a 19-year-old student who died in the Air India plane crash says he is satisfied with the investigation report. Photo: Sam Panthaky

It described a critical situation that developed just 90 seconds after takeoff, when both engines shut down unexpectedly during the climb. This led to a loss of thrust and a rapid drop in altitude.

The report revealed that one pilot can be heard on the cockpit voice recorder asking the other why he cut off the fuel.

Meanwhile, the owners of Air India mentioned the amount that would be paid to the families of victims who died in the tragic accident.

Plane crash sole survivor undergoes new treatment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the sole survivor of the Air India plane crash, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, started a new treatment a month after the accident.

The cousin of Vishwash, who gave the update, shared details about the new treatment that he has started.

Vishwash's cousin also opened up on Ramesh's plan about his return to London, where he was based before the accident.

