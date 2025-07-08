The devastating floods that happened in Texas took the life of a man who was trying desperately to save his children

The man is identified as John Burgess, and he was staying at the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County when the flooding happened

He was swept away by the flooding while still holding on to his two children, according to eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses at Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County, Texas, have narrated how a man was swept away by a flood.

The man identified as John Burgess was part of those who lost their lives in the devastating flooding that swept through Central Texas.

The father was swept away by the flood while holding on to his two sons. Photo credit: PEOPLE and Getty Images/ Brandon Bell.

Source: UGC

According to reports, John Burgess was staying with his family at Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County, where they were spending the 4th of July holiday.

Unfortunately, they were caught in the flooding which happened after the Guadalupe River rose around 26 feet in approximately 45 minutes.

John was reportedly holding on to his two sons when he was swept away by the waters.

He was said to have clung to a tree and tried desperately to hold his children.

Lorena Guillen, the owner of the Blue Oak RV Park in Kerr County, witnessed the devastating scene.

She told the New York Post:

“My husband was in the water trying to ask them, please throw me your baby!’ The man was holding tight to his babies, and he just got swept away."

Local media outlet, WLUC, quotes neighbours at the facility as saying they heard victims calling for help.

Winnie Taylor, who lives close to the place, said it was a sad situation.

Her words:

“The neighbors around here, we’ve all been praying and everything, and it’s just a sad, sad situation. I just can’t hardly believe it."

Death toll in Texas flood reaches 100

Reuters reports that the death toll from the devastating flooding is hovering around 100, with some people still missing.

Tonia Fucci, who witnessed the incident, told Reuters she was still in deep shock.

She said:

"I'm still in shock today. There's so many missing children and missing people. You just want them to be found for the sake of the families. But, you know, it's not going to be a good ending... There's no way people could have survived the swiftness of the water. Something I've never seen before. You knew it was a tragedy."

A view of Camp Mystic, the site of where at least 20 girls went missing after flash flooding in Hunt, Texas, on July 5, 2025. Photo credit: RONALDO SCHEMIDT

Source: Getty Images

Family shares last words of Texas flood victim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a family in Texas is mourning the tragic loss of a man who was one of the victims of the devastating flash floods.

According to the man's fiancée, he got himself injured while trying to make a way for the rest of the family to escape to safety.

Meanwhile, his fiancée has shared the last thing he said before he finally created his last after the severe injury.

His fiancé described him as someone who was always happy, noting that he would forever be missed.

Her words:

"He was a good man. He was strong and loving and always happy. He tried to save us, and we will forever be grateful and miss him. He’s still with us, and I see him every day in our son."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng