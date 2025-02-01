Dr. Amos Akinbiyi, a Nigerian-born obstetrician, is suing Saskatchewan Health Authority for breach of contract, intimidation, and racial discrimination

The lawsuit stems from a 2017 incident where he was forced to perform emergency surgery on his daughter despite the presence of other medical staff

His case follows broader complaints of racism in Saskatchewan’s healthcare system, with eleven doctors filing human rights complaints in 2023

A tragic aviation disaster struck a Philadelphia neighborhood on Friday evening when an air ambulance carrying six people, including a young patient returning home after medical treatment, crashed into residential homes and vehicles.

The aircraft, a Learjet 55 operated by Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, exploded into a fireball shortly after takeoff at around 6 p.m. local time (23:00 GMT), engulfing several structures in flames.

Fatal crash spurs immediate response

Local television stations aired dramatic footage of the burning wreckage as emergency responders rushed to the scene.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker described the situation as “all hands on deck,” noting the urgent response efforts. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed that lives had been lost and expressed condolences to the grieving families.

In a statement, Jet Rescue Air Ambulance revealed that all six passengers onboard were Mexican citizens. The aircraft had four crew members in addition to the child and her mother, who were being transported back home.

The plane was en route to Tijuana, Mexico, with a planned stop in Missouri before its final destination.

Child was returning home after life-saving treatment

The young patient had been receiving treatment at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia, a renowned pediatric hospital specializing in life-threatening conditions.

Hospital spokesman Mel Bower confirmed that the child had completed her medical care and was being transported back to Mexico via the contracted air ambulance when the tragic accident occurred.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance spokesperson Shai Gold stated that no survivors had been confirmed, marking a devastating loss for the victims’ families.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, with authorities working to determine what led to the catastrophic failure.

Another aviation tragedy in a devastating week

The Philadelphia crash comes just days after another major aviation disaster in the U.S. Earlier this week, a midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C., resulted in 67 fatalities, making it the deadliest U.S. plane crash since 2009.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the Philadelphia tragedy, expressing condolences on social media.

“So sad to see the plane go down in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. More innocent souls lost. Our people are totally engaged. First responders are already being given credit for doing a great job,” he wrote.

Nigerian airplane crash-lands at international airport

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Max Air flight from Lagos crash-landed at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Tuesday at 10:57 p.m.

A passenger confirmed that the aircraft lost its nose landing gear tyre upon touchdown, causing it to burst into flames before the plane skidded to a stop.

