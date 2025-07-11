Pastor Swieve Christian of Spheric Assemblies Inc. has shared a disturbing prophecy concerning Pastor Jerry Eze, the convener of New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD)

According to the clergyman, a certain kingdom in a high place is against Pastor Jerry and has approved two afflictions to attack him

The full prophecy the pastor posted on Facebook has elicited mixed reactions, with many offering prayers of protection for Pastor Jerry

Pastor Swieve Christian, who runs Spheric Assemblies Inc., has released a troubling prophecy about New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD)'s convener, Pastor Jerry Eze.

Swieve, in a Facebook post, declared that a certain kingdom in a high place has approved two afflictions against Pastor Jerry.

A preacher stated that two afflictions have been approved against Pastor Jerry Eze.

Full prophecy against Pastor Jerry Eze

While noting that he would not give the precise details of the prophecy, Swieve declared that the first phase of the prophecy would come in two parts and the second in one.

He said it would happen from now till the end of 2026. His Facebook post read:

"The man of God by name pastor jerry eze nsppd, certain kingdom in high place has approved two affliction against U,I will not give precise details open..from now till end of next year.the first will come in two and second in one."

Recall that Swieve had also prophesied about Verydarkman's arrest before operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) apprehended him.

A preacher says a certain kingdom is against Pastor Jerry Eze.

Pastor's prophecy concerning Jerry Eze triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the pastor's prophecy below:

Mazi Uzo Gold Ekpeogu said:

"My God protects him and put his enemies to shame and disgrace and dispoint them all in Jesus name amen 🙏."

Isaac Mathew T said:

"It will not happen. It is cancelled in Jesus Christ name. Move to another prophecy sir."

Stellz Onyinyechi Iroegbu said:

"By the power that raised Jesus from the dead, let it be reversed, no weapon formed against Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze shall prosper, amen 🙏🏻."

Sandra Onyinye Nwabuokur said:

"Many are the afflictions of the righteous but the lord delivered him from them all. No weapon of the enemy fashioned against PST Jerry Eze shall prosper, any tongue that raises up against him in judgement I declare that they are condemned. I declare that the lord is a wall of protection round about him and his family in Jesus name Amen."

Nora Ijeoma Ezeja said:

"Not when El-Roi sits on the throne!

"Not when El-Roi watches over us!

"They have failed woefully."

Jane Onyeberechi said:

"Miscarried womb and dry bre.ast will b their portion for he has boasted in the name of the Lord n will never bow in shame....may the grace of God remain sufficient for him....amen."

Onyinyechi Gift said:

"Dem no dey fear? I laugh in El Roi way. Power no be powder, ha jukwa ese😆🤣😆🤣Nsppdians una dey here???"

Pastor Jerry spots NSPPD band on Saka

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had reacted after seeing an NSPPD band on footballer Bukayo Saka.

In a photo, Bukayo was wearing a wristband with the popular NSPPD slogan, 'What God cannot do does not exist,' written on it.

"Question of the day: Who is he and what's he wearing on his wrist?" Pastor Jerry asked online after seeing the photo.

