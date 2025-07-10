The man shared his perspective as a Nigerian who has lived in the UK for over two years, revealing how the housing market in the country was expensive

He mentioned how much a 3-bedroom house costs on sale, which he believed was overpriced, considering the value

Many who came across the man's post agreed with him, while some shared their opinion on what he said concerning the housing system in the UK

A Nigerian man who has lived in the UK for 2 and a half years opened up on how expensive houses were in the European country.

He stated that though the housing was expensive, food was relatively cheap.

Nigerian Man Laments Over Expensive Houses in UK, Mentions Amount for 3-bedroom Apartment

Source: TikTok

In a post by @mrtbc_ on TikTok, the man shared how much a 3-bedroom apartment was worth.

The man claimed that a 3-bedroom house cost about £300,000 on sale (N622m).

He said in the post:

“As a Nigerian that has lived in the UK 🇬🇧 for 30months, this is my honest opinion. Houses. The UK is a very conservative country, don’t expect to see skyscrapers or modern buildings everywhere when you relocate to the UK. They love their old homes and rarely try new designs.

“Food is relatively cheap, but because You get to eat more of your local dishes than English meal, it makes food a bit more pricy. Yes English meals are nice but you can’t eat/survive on them. Travelling. If you love to travel, living in the UK will really help. Applying for visas much more easier here. If you love the country life, then the UK is where you should be👌

“Houses are way too expensive than they are truly worth. I still don’t understand why houses in the uk are too expensive. You go see Mumu 3bed for over £250/£300k. There is so much fun in the UK 🇬🇧 but you have to create it yourself / with friends.”

See his post below:

Reactions as man laments expensive UK house

@Mikit styles said:

"All valid bro! That house ehnnnn no be small thing."

@Taophic11 said:

"I’m available to be a dependent,I’m serious and ready."

@dorimepastor said:

"Add that Birmingham is kind of night life."

@g8ucastro said:

"Abeg I wan relocate. i Dey £1300 for 1bed apartment."

@Evans x said:

"Focus on what brought you here mate you got a long way to go."

@academic.acewriter said:

"Balancing school and work can feel overwhelming-are your assignments piling up and becoming too much to handle? Don’t worry, we’ve got your back!!"

@Xage said:

"The house thing is so true and annoying."

In related stories, a Nigerian lady in the UK left the country after four years, while another returned to Nigeria after battling with mental health.

UK-based woman leaves son in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother in the UK shared why she left her two-year-old son behind in Nigeria after visiting.

In a TikTok video, the woman explained the reasons she took her son to Nigeria and who she left him with.

She opened up about the only regret she had about her decision, sparking reactions from netizens who saw the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng