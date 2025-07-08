Almost six months after relocating to Canada, a lady has taken to social media to lament what is happening in her life

While noting that she did not expect things to be straightforward for her in the North American country, she was particularly pained by one of the job rejections

Her financial situation in Canada triggered responses, with many sharing their plights, which were similar to hers

A lady has lamented her worrying financial situation almost six months after relocating to Canada.

She had thought relocating to Canada would translate to immediate financial freedom and stability, but almost six months later, she realised otherwise.

A lady says she is yet to land a job in Canada. Photo Credit: @taeymitope

Source: TikTok

The most painful part for her was when her job application to Dollar Tree, a discount variety store chain, was rejected.

"Tbh, I didn’t think it was going to be an easy and straightforward process but bruuuh the most painful one was that Dollar Tree rejection," she wrote.

Lady's job-hunting challenge in Canada

She noted that it has been almost six months, and lamented being more financially stable in her home country than in Canada.

She said she is still unemployed as she rejected a job offer. Words overlaid on her video read:

"It's almost 6 months.

"I was more financially stable before moving here.

"Turned down a job offer so still unemployed.

"Even Dollar Tree told me no!"

A lady says she was more financially stable before moving to Canada. Photo Credit: @taeymitope

Source: TikTok

View her post below:

Lady's experience in Canada stirs reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's experience below:

Pretty said:

"Not this landing on my fyp the week before I move😭😭 how are y’all navigating this market?"

Norbz 🇨🇦🛶🦫 said:

"It's insane. they want you to qualify for jobs in Canada? Every other country you become ceo with just a pulse... right?"

m365 said:

"That's why people should not immigrate to the west unless ur escaping war. I didn't even know what raycism was when we moved here in the 90's."

Fox_28 said:

"Move south to get a job, I had to move to states to find something that paid well."

uche70 said:

"The job situation in Canada is truly critical, and it’s disheartening to see professionals go through endless struggles just to stay afloat."

Kyng_Lovido said:

"Just like the song be hopefully everything will fall into place last last 🫂 we will all be alright in this Canada."

Jamie-Ann said:

"I've been here almost a year and went to school and still no job after I was promised a job because it was an in demand program."

oluwa_tiseyi_ said:

"You can imagine a whole corporate badas.s back in Nigeria being rejected for menial jobs here."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who relocated to the UK to study had shared her struggles.

Lady shares experience of living in Canada

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shared her experience after living in Canada for eight months.

She confessed to feeling overwhelmed, homesick, and disconnected from her friends and family back in Nigeria and the UK.

Her longing for human connection was overwhelming as she expressed her desire for a supportive community of like-minded individuals. Despite securing employment, she still struggled to find fulfilment in her new career path.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng